RSS

Fat Pig

Fools For Tragedy held a reading to benefit the Hunger Task Force last night. I was expecting a good timeit was a talented cast involved in the reading. I wasn’t expecting to fully reappraise my overall impressions of Fat Pig.Neil LaBute is one.. more

Nov 18, 2011 4:57 PM Theater

blogimage7585.jpe

The California ’66 Revue tour hoped to reunite three icons of 1960s rock, but got off to a rough start when headliners The Electric Prunes abruptly pulled out. The tour will continue without them, though, with Love (or what’s left of Love) ... more

Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1956.jpe

After a day's delay, DJ Drama finally posted the latest Lil Wayne mixtape, Dedication 3, on his Web site this afternoon. It's streaming for free now, and will also be available for download once some (significant) technical errors are worked out. .. more

Nov 14, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage1956.jpe

Obesityand self-image are very serious issues in this country that rarely get dire Fat Pig ,Theater more

May 12, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage1785.jpe

 PlaywrightNeil LaBute first came to the attention of national audiences with 1993&r In the Company of Men ,Theater more

Apr 22, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES