Fat Pig
Fat Pig With Fools
Fools For Tragedy held a reading to benefit the Hunger Task Force last night. I was expecting a good timeit was a talented cast involved in the reading. I wasn’t expecting to fully reappraise my overall impressions of Fat Pig.Neil LaBute is one.. more
Nov 18, 2011 4:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Love w/ Jerry Miller
The California ’66 Revue tour hoped to reunite three icons of 1960s rock, but got off to a rough start when headliners The Electric Prunes abruptly pulled out. The tour will continue without them, though, with Love (or what’s left of Love) ... more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A New Lil Wayne Mix, In Time for the Weekend
After a day's delay, DJ Drama finally posted the latest Lil Wayne mixtape, Dedication 3, on his Web site this afternoon. It's streaming for free now, and will also be available for download once some (significant) technical errors are worked out. .. more
Nov 14, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Opposites Attract
Obesityand self-image are very serious issues in this country that rarely get dire Fat Pig ,Theater more
May 12, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Weighing Romance
PlaywrightNeil LaBute first came to the attention of national audiences with 1993&r In the Company of Men ,Theater more
Apr 22, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater