‘Kinky Boots’ at Marcus Center
The U.S. tour of the Broadway production Kinky Boots comes to Milwaukee as part of the Associated Bank Broadway at the Marcus Center series. This six-time Tony Award-winning musical—d,Theater more
May 24, 2016
Theatre Unchained presents a satisfying tribute to the 1970s TV sitcom Fawlty Towers. The John Cleese and Connie Booth sitcom is lovingly brought to stage in more
Oct 14, 2013
Theatre Unchained has had some solid success bringing classic British comedy to its intimate studio stage just south of downtown. Its production of Spamalot was an entertaining success. This weekend Theatre Unchained opens the second Fawlty... more
Oct 10, 2013
Comedy Contrasts: Theatre Gigante opened its 25th season with a darkly funny Hungarian play, Dust, by György Spiró, at the Kenilworth Studio 508. By contrast, Carte Blanche Studios presented a giggler/slapstickish recreation more
Feb 21, 2013