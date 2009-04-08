Featuring The Neil Diamond Las V
BREAKING: DA Issues Subpoena in ASA Case
The Milwaukee County Circuit Court has issued a subpoena for the bank records of the controversial political group Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA) and its related organizations. Assistant DA Bruce Landgraf fi.. more
Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Classic TV (And Still Funny)
Nostalgia for 1950s family sitcoms centers on “Leave It to Beaver,” presided over by an all-knowing dad, and the moral of the genre is summed up by the name of a series called “Father Knows Best.” But ‘50s sitcoms weren’t monolithic in their view.. more
Apr 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
We have liftoff!
I know Opening Day for a lot of people was yesterday, but we Milwaukeeans had to wait til today. But finally, we have baseball!!! So far, Suppan had a better outing than I'd imagined he would (thetriple early was a good pitch at the knees, so I .. more
Apr 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Jeremy Camp
Meanwhile, over on the Wisconsin State Fair’s Main Stage, Christian roc ' 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story onli ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
About That Dugout Push…
A few days ago I suggested the halcyon days of the Brewers season had come to a close af The Domestic Scene ,Sports more
Aug 5, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports