In 2004, a small group of professionals in the design and architecture industries wanted to use their talents and community relationships to give back to those in need. They created Feed Your Soul, a volunteer-driven art auction event that... more

Oct 29, 2014 12:12 PM Expresso

via Feed Your Soul - Milwaukee

For 11 years, Milwaukee’s volunteer-driven art auction Feed Your Soul has helped raise funds for Feeding America EasternWisconsin by auctioning off decorated bowls and artwork. Every $1 donatedto Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin provides five m.. more

Oct 27, 2014 5:12 PM Around MKE

Oct 30, 2013 2:36 AM Expresso

During the 1960s the East Side became Milwaukee’s hipster mecca; before then, it was a typical, closely packed working-class neighborhood. Jim Hanley and Thelma Kamuchey, children growing up on the East Side in the 1940s and ’50s, recount t... more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Books

