Fences

The Golden Globes split itdown the middle: the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave its Best MotionPicture trophy to Moonlight and to La La Land . Of course, the Globes havealways done at least one thing smarter than the Osc.. more

Feb 23, 2017 4:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

The La La Land juggernautwill be hard to stop between now and Oscar night, but here’s hoping the Academywill recognize a pair of outstanding performances in Fences .Denzel Washington directs andstars in this film, adapted .. more

Feb 2, 2017 2:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

These movies are scheduled to be out in theaters teh week of December 19th. more

Dec 20, 2016 1:11 PM Film Clips

The Milwaukee Rep has saved the very best for last in its 2015-2016 season with its superb and stellar production of late playwright August Wilson’s Fences. Director Lou Bellamy and the talented troupe of actors do the play proud with a sto... more

May 3, 2016 3:33 PM Theater

Next April, the Milwaukee Rep will be staging a production of the August Wilson drama Fences. The Rep will be seeking applications from African-American girls ages 7 - 10 who are interested in performing the role of Raynell Maxson. She’s a.. more

Oct 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more

Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In last year’s hit comedy-horror hybrid Zombieland , Jesse Eisenberg stars as a (very Micheal Cera-esque) neurotic young man whose obsessive impulses have made him one of the few survivors of a zombie apocalypse. He’s paired with more

Sep 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

