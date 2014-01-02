Fetlife
Help for the "Curious-Sexual"
I am pretty curious about all things sexual. I am a male. I have only been with girls, but I’m pretty curious about being bi. I’m also curious about all sorts of kinky stuff with girls. I know this is extremely vague…but what kind of more
Jan 2, 2014 9:25 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
My Partner Is Into Age Play. Can I Learn to Enjoy This Too?
My boyfriend is into a pretty weird fetish—well, weird in my eyes. He likes childish stuff, like me wearing diapers, spanking or role-playing. I would like to do [this] for him, but it’s difficult for me to get into that kind of thing. more
Jul 26, 2013 12:54 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
I’m a Submissive Guy.
I find it very sexually stimulating to wear women’s clothing, especially lingerie. I [also] love bondage and discipline. I am submissive and will do anything a woman wants me to do, especially if it is very taboo more
Jan 28, 2013 1:20 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress