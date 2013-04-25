Fiber Art
Memories and Mementos Connect in Heirloom Exhibition
People fill their personal worlds with objects — adornments, furnishings, garments, images and tools. Which objects will be passed along and valued in the future? more
Apr 25, 2013 4:21 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
"Rappaccini's Daughter" @ Lynden Sculpture Garden
The Lynden Sculpture Garden recently opened what theydefine as “the first in a series of occasional exhibitions” under the overalltheme of “Women, Science and Nature .” At the April 7 opening this month, a fiber artist introducedthe se.. more
Apr 12, 2013 12:24 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Skyberg's Threads Connect Art & Community at Arts@Large
How do elementary school childrenincorporate art into their daily schedule? Arts @ Large places artists such as Andrea Skyberg in school residencies at Milwaukee schools across the city.Over the last year, Skyberg collaborated with Cooper, Fairv.. more
Dec 6, 2012 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
UWM's Union Art Gallery Throws A Contemporary Look At Fiber
Integrating artists working in fiber artand an age old craft tradition comprise a current exhibition titled “Throw:Great Lengths of Innovation in Modern Quilting.” The University of WisconsinUnion Art Gallery presents seven artists wh.. more
Sep 30, 2012 8:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Museum of Wisconsin Art Weaves Dual Opening
Stitched drawings and paintings take the place of more traditional works of paper, pencil, oil paint and watercolor in two exhibitions at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. The museum holds a dual opening March 28 for “Uncommon Threads... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
