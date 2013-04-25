RSS

People fill their personal worlds with objects — adornments, furnishings, garments, images and tools. Which objects will be passed along and valued in the future? more

Apr 25, 2013 4:21 PM Visual Arts

The Lynden Sculpture Garden recently opened what theydefine as “the first in a series of occasional exhibitions” under the overalltheme of  “Women, Science and Nature .” At the April 7 opening this month, a fiber artist introducedthe se.. more

Apr 12, 2013 12:24 AM Visual Arts

How do elementary school childrenincorporate art into their daily schedule? Arts @ Large places artists such as Andrea Skyberg in school residencies at Milwaukee schools across the city.Over the last year, Skyberg collaborated with Cooper, Fairv.. more

Dec 6, 2012 2:14 PM Visual Arts

Integrating artists working in fiber artand an age old craft tradition comprise a current exhibition titled “Throw:Great Lengths of Innovation in Modern Quilting.” The University of WisconsinUnion Art Gallery presents seven artists wh.. more

Sep 30, 2012 8:19 PM Visual Arts

Stitched drawings and paintings take the place of more traditional works of paper, pencil, oil paint and watercolor in two exhibitions at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. The museum holds a dual opening March 28 for “Uncommon Threads... more

Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The pop-punk trio The Jetty Boys pay tribute to their hometown on their new album, Sheboygan, which they released last month on Pittsburgh’s Rally Records. It’s another easygoing collection of tuneful punk in the spirit of The Ramones a,Tod... more

Dec 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Retique 190 N. Broadway 273-1797 Runners-,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

,Art for Art's Sake more

Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

