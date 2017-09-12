RSS

Fighting Bob Fest

The Shepherd Express’ clearinghouse for activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart s... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:14 PM Saving Our Democracy 1 Comments

The Shepherd Express family is mourning the loss of one of Wisconsin’s finest progressive leaders. more

Feb 28, 2017 4:53 PM News Features 2 Comments

I quickly learned that the Shepherd Express, Milwaukee’s progressive alternative voice, wouldn’t have been published some weeks without Ed Garvey paying for it. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:15 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

Packy the Elephant has been preparing for another season of kids’ shows with Racine Children’s Theatre. The fuzzy grey elephant host welcomes the first new guests in just a couple of weeks as Racine Children’s Theatre presents its production.. more

Sep 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

I suspect I could save myself a lot of time going forward if I kept the above headline on macro. Prolific Milwaukee rapper Gerald Walker, who sometimes seems to record as much new music in a month as the average person listens to, has released ano.. more

Feb 7, 2012 8:00 PM On Music

The resonant voice of James Earl Jones recites the children's story “Why Mosquitoes Buzz in People's Ears,” the titular animated short on the new DVD from the Scholastic Storybook Treasures series. Verna Aardema's African-set tale concerns an owl .. more

Feb 6, 2012 1:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Milwaukee jazz fans compared clarinetist Chuck Hedges to Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw. Perhaps staying in Milwaukee was the reason he wasn't as widely knownalong with being born toward the end of the swing era. But the world's loss was our be.. more

Jan 16, 2012 8:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

Back in the 1980s, Rush Limbaugh was just getting his radio career off the ground. In 1984, the conservative pot-stirrer launched his local talk show on Sacramento's KFBK AM station before syndicating his show nationally and becoming... more

Sep 14, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 6 Comments

In the midst of a tough election season in which the conservative Tea Parties are the media’s darlings, progressives in Wisconsin are meeting on Sept. 11 at Fighting Bob Fest in Baraboo to network and brainstorm about the most pressing issu... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

Now in its eighth year, Fighting Bob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activists to Baraboo to discuss politics and brainstorm solutions. In this Shepherd Q&A, its founder, attorney and former gubernatorial candidate Ed Garvey, previewe.. more

Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Fighting Bob Fest Returns FightingBob Fest, a gathering inspired by Wisconsin's progressive icon Robert "Fighting Bob" La Follette

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

Now in its eighth year, FightingBob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activists

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Hugely profitable insurance companies are behind the efforts to derail health care reform

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

It's summertime and that means taking advantage of the freedom that warm weather brings. Unfortunately, though, increased activity translates into more trips to the gas station and more CO2 in the atmosphere. But don't despair. You can significant.. more

May 27, 2009 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

Join the Shepherd Express Street Team in celebrating Art Kumbalek's candidacy announcement!!

Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

The opinion piece penned by Joel McNally "Secret Plans for MPS" was long on speculation and short on any real facts, and unfortunately full of race baiting. Specifically, MMAC, the organization

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

