RSS

Film Review

julietafilmreview.jpg.jpe

Julieta is composed as if in tribute to director Douglas Sirk’s 1950s melodramas, perhaps even Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo. more

Feb 17, 2017 12:32 AM Film Reviews

suicidesquad.jpg.jpe

Paul McComas reviews Suicide Squad. more

Aug 8, 2016 9:40 AM Film Reviews

thephenom.jpg.jpe

A film review of Noah Buschel's The Phenom. more

Jun 22, 2016 10:51 AM Film Reviews

film_room.jpg.jpe

The horrific story is fictional but recalls real-life headline news. In Room, a mother has been held captive for seven years by a sexual predator. The film begins on the fifth birthday of her son,,Film Reviews more

Nov 13, 2015 11:12 AM Film Reviews

The English summer of 1939, the eve of World War II, is said to have been unusually sunny and pleasant. As Glorious 39 begins, three posh young people romp through the fading summer light, laughing as they chase around the ruined castle on a co.. more

Jan 27, 2011 1:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

The rules in Hollywood for animated movies are that good animals come from adorable species and children are the primary audience, despite rote efforts at adult entendre. Social criticism is masked, muted and aimed at easy targets. Pixar Studio h.. more

May 29, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6345.jpe

The world is a show and the show must go on. In movies the idea has been around at least s Paris 36 ,Film more

Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

When he was part of New Yorks downtown scene in the 70s, Philip Glass was the target of vituperative put-downs by critics and the older generation of modernist composers, who scripted their music according to the dictates of intellectual theo.. more

Apr 17, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

A Russian film set in a time of living memory, Cargo 200 takes place in 1984, when the entire USSR resembled the shabby squalor of the worst districts of Detroit. Director Alexy Balabanov titled his film from the Soviet code name for the coffins .. more

Apr 10, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

One thing lifting Tracks above the level of many self-produced indie movies is the acting. Milwaukee director-writer Josh Rosenberg and his crew, including cinematographer Scott Foley, recruited their cast well and guided them ably. Several name.. more

Mar 25, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Superheroes and the universe they inhabit, where every gesture is bigger than a billboard and good argues with evil in cartoon balloons, are funny. And in a society that realizes this, superheroes can be dysfunctional oddballs as easily as savior.. more

Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Seeing the world through a child’s eyes is a dangerous proposition in literature or film. The temptation to sentimentalize is strong; the urge to load adult concerns onto the child protagonist is almost inescapable. One of the better kid’s eye mo.. more

Mar 12, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Film production was encouraged in Mussolini’s Italy, and although few Fascist era movies are well known nowadays, the careers of important postwar directors such as Federico Fellini and Michelangelo Antonioni began in those years. Italy had its o.. more

Feb 18, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Spike Lee was fighting World War II long before Miracle at St. Anna, out now on DVD. His campaign began with a salvo at Clint Eastwood for excluding black faces from Flags of Our Fathers, accusing him of perpetuating the assumption that blacks co.. more

Feb 8, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire is becoming this year’s indie success, earning accolades and steady box office business. The British director (Trainspotting, 28 Days) has matured. Cheekiness is hard to spot in this brutal yet hopeful story abo.. more

Dec 13, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4507.jpe

In her latest book, Immigrant Rights in the Shadows of Citizenship, Rachel Buff explores m Immigrant Rights in the Shadows of Citizenship ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Quantum of Solace is the future of cinema, a movie whose splashiest scenes are tailored to the dimension of big screens. It opens with the camera zooming like a cruise missile, skimming the surface of the sea as it hurtles toward the Italian coas.. more

Nov 14, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1934.jpe

The ever-wonderful Ryan Miller introduced me to some of his fellow FM 102.1 DJs last night at the Shepherd’s Best of Milwaukee party, and our conversation turned to songs long since retired from the station’s regular play list. We covered favorite.. more

Nov 11, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Ludwig II remains one of the 19th century’s most famous monarchs. Unlike his peers, his reputation rests neither on war nor diplomacy, repression nor reform, but on art and madness. As ruler of Bavaria, a kingdom that became an autonomous state o.. more

Nov 10, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The nighttime football game at the start of Pride and Glory, a contest between aggressive amateurs on a frozen gridiron, sets the wintry tone and suggests the theme. Teams are everything, embracing the families of players lining the stands shou.. more

Oct 25, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES