The Passion of Pedro Almodovar
Julieta is composed as if in tribute to director Douglas Sirk’s 1950s melodramas, perhaps even Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo. more
Feb 17, 2017
Suicide Squad Semi-Squandered
Paul McComas reviews Suicide Squad. more
Aug 8, 2016
Talking About Sports (and Expectations)
A film review of Noah Buschel's The Phenom. more
Jun 22, 2016
A Crowded 'Room' For Two
The horrific story is fictional but recalls real-life headline news. In Room, a mother has been held captive for seven years by a sexual predator. The film begins on the fifth birthday of her son,,Film Reviews more
Nov 13, 2015
Glorious 39
The English summer of 1939, the eve of World War II, is said to have been unusually sunny and pleasant. As Glorious 39 begins, three posh young people romp through the fading summer light, laughing as they chase around the ruined castle on a co.. more
Jan 27, 2011
Up: The Summer's Great Animated Film
The rules in Hollywood for animated movies are that good animals come from adorable species and children are the primary audience, despite rote efforts at adult entendre. Social criticism is masked, muted and aimed at easy targets. Pixar Studio h.. more
May 29, 2009
Paris 36
The world is a show and the show must go on. In movies the idea has been around at least s Paris 36 ,Film more
Apr 28, 2009
Philip Glass: Portrait in Sight and Sound
When he was part of New Yorks downtown scene in the 70s, Philip Glass was the target of vituperative put-downs by critics and the older generation of modernist composers, who scripted their music according to the dictates of intellectual theo.. more
Apr 17, 2009
Cargo of Doom
A Russian film set in a time of living memory, Cargo 200 takes place in 1984, when the entire USSR resembled the shabby squalor of the worst districts of Detroit. Director Alexy Balabanov titled his film from the Soviet code name for the coffins .. more
Apr 10, 2009
Making Tracks: Milwaukee Film on DVD
One thing lifting Tracks above the level of many self-produced indie movies is the acting. Milwaukee director-writer Josh Rosenberg and his crew, including cinematographer Scott Foley, recruited their cast well and guided them ably. Several name.. more
Mar 25, 2009
Super Capers Spoofs the Superheroes
Superheroes and the universe they inhabit, where every gesture is bigger than a billboard and good argues with evil in cartoon balloons, are funny. And in a society that realizes this, superheroes can be dysfunctional oddballs as easily as savior.. more
Mar 19, 2009
Holocaust Fairy Tale
Seeing the world through a child’s eyes is a dangerous proposition in literature or film. The temptation to sentimentalize is strong; the urge to load adult concerns onto the child protagonist is almost inescapable. One of the better kid’s eye mo.. more
Mar 12, 2009
Roman Hollywood
Film production was encouraged in Mussolini’s Italy, and although few Fascist era movies are well known nowadays, the careers of important postwar directors such as Federico Fellini and Michelangelo Antonioni began in those years. Italy had its o.. more
Feb 18, 2009
Spike Lee’s War
Spike Lee was fighting World War II long before Miracle at St. Anna, out now on DVD. His campaign began with a salvo at Clint Eastwood for excluding black faces from Flags of Our Fathers, accusing him of perpetuating the assumption that blacks co.. more
Feb 8, 2009
Slumdog Millionaire
Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire is becoming this year’s indie success, earning accolades and steady box office business. The British director (Trainspotting, 28 Days) has matured. Cheekiness is hard to spot in this brutal yet hopeful story abo.. more
Dec 13, 2008
Rachel Buff
In her latest book, Immigrant Rights in the Shadows of Citizenship, Rachel Buff explores m Immigrant Rights in the Shadows of Citizenship ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 17, 2008
James Bond: Quantum of Solace
Quantum of Solace is the future of cinema, a movie whose splashiest scenes are tailored to the dimension of big screens. It opens with the camera zooming like a cruise missile, skimming the surface of the sea as it hurtles toward the Italian coas.. more
Nov 14, 2008
Bush w/ The Murmurs @ The Rave, 1995
The ever-wonderful Ryan Miller introduced me to some of his fellow FM 102.1 DJs last night at the Shepherd’s Best of Milwaukee party, and our conversation turned to songs long since retired from the station’s regular play list. We covered favorite.. more
Nov 11, 2008
The Madness of King Ludwig
Ludwig II remains one of the 19th century’s most famous monarchs. Unlike his peers, his reputation rests neither on war nor diplomacy, repression nor reform, but on art and madness. As ruler of Bavaria, a kingdom that became an autonomous state o.. more
Nov 10, 2008
Little Pride, No Glory
The nighttime football game at the start of Pride and Glory, a contest between aggressive amateurs on a frozen gridiron, sets the wintry tone and suggests the theme. Teams are everything, embracing the families of players lining the stands shou.. more
Oct 25, 2008