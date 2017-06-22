RSS

Finks

phoenixmain.jpg.jpe

Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more

Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Brew City Booze

eatdrinkfinks.jpg.jpe

Finks (1875 N. Humboldt Ave.) is a weird and fun bar, a really unique space in Milwaukee featuring excellent cocktails, eight taps and lots of board games and videogames to keep you occupied. more

Nov 29, 2016 1:44 PM Eat/Drink

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

The attendance tallies for the Wisconsin State Fair are in, and they're impressive. This year the event drew about a million people, more than Summerfest. So why doesn't it attract the same kind of media coverage and attention that Summerfest does.. more

Aug 19, 2015 6:35 PM On Music

pinball.jpg.jpe

Ping! Ping! Ping ping ping! Flip flip!The back corner of the Uptowner is crowded with a group of about a dozen people gathered around the bar’s three pinball machines. The clicking more

May 21, 2014 1:17 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

blogimage11978.jpe

Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES