Ashland: Wildfire
The energetic male-female duo Ashland immediately demands your attention with the first notes of the leadoff track on Wildfire. By mixing pop arrangements with rock sensibilities and evergreen melodies, musician Aaron Wood and vocalist Asia... more
Apr 18, 2017 2:21 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Rockesha Was Truly Wisconsin's Worst Music Festival
Jun 23, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Master Artists at Haggerty Museum
The Raphael portrait recently brought to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) focuses attention on the High Renaissance period of the early 16th century, a time often overlooked in contemporary art traditions. The Haggerty Museum of Art at Marque... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
