RSS

Firkin Craft Beer Festival

mkearts_thepfisterhotelartist.jpg.jpe

The Pfister Hotel / via Facebook

There is an inherent tension in the life of the artist.Called on the one hand to serve her Muse, the artist is inclined to throwcaution to the winds of public opinion. But there is risk in this indifference,since, in a capitalistic society, the.. more

Jan 19, 2015 4:00 PM Visual Arts

blogimage19347.jpe

The Milwaukee Firkin Craft Beer Festival features music and samplings of rare beers from around Wisconsin and the rest of the country, including its signature draw: the firkins. Firkins are cask-conditioned barrels of small-batch beers that... more

Jul 21, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11159.jpe

Bastille Days, Jazz in the Park and the East Town Market are three of Milwaukee’s most beloved summertime activities, traditions that many of us commit ourselves to at least once a year. The reason all three are well regarded in their categ... more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES