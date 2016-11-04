RSS

First Stage Children'S Theater

The City ofMilwaukee and Bublr Bikes recently completed 10 new stations, bringing thetotal number of stations in the Bublr Bikes system to 57. The new stationscontinue to expand from the initial downtown locations, and are located at:•.. more

Nov 4, 2016 2:24 PM Around MKE

Are you a performer, a model, or a voice-over artist?Then Saturday could be your lucky day!  Ohlsson Model & Talent, one of the Midwest's premier model and talent agencies, is hosting an open call for all talent this coming Saturday, from 10:00AM-.. more

Aug 6, 2015 3:06 PM Sponsored Content

First Stage Children’s Theater’s John Maclay weighs in on the key to a successful children’s production. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:37 AM Off the Cuff

Richard Halverson relocated to Milwaukee, where he made a mark as a member of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. The Shepherd Express caught up with Halverson ahead of the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Harvey, which casts him as Judge Omar Ga... more

Nov 13, 2014 1:19 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

LizShipe’s Sherlock Holmes and the Regrettable Engagement sees astaging at Old World Wisconsin this weekend. The second in Shipe’s Holmestrilogy casts the audience in the role of the Baker Street Irregulars aidingHolmes at key points in the st.. more

Oct 16, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

Driving past Johnson Park on Fond du Lac Avenue between 17th and 20th Streets, you wouldn’t guess it was the site in 1842 of Deacon Samuel Brown’s farm more

Jan 5, 2014 9:49 PM A&E Feature

Talk about a gut-busting show! Opening night of First Stage Children’s Theater’s production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (performed by the “Cosby Cast” this more

Dec 4, 2013 12:26 AM Theater

First Stage Children’s Theater, Anne Siegel, Shrek the Musical, William Steig, Conlan Ledwith, Jeff Frank more

Oct 14, 2013 5:19 PM Theater

Author-cartoonist William Steig had a prolific career prior to publishing a story about a big green ogre going out to see the world. The book that was to launch a franchise came roughly half a century after Steig’s earliest work as an illus... more

Oct 3, 2013 1:15 AM Theater

Since 2008, the Oconomowoc Arts Center has striven to serve the arts in Oconomowoc and the Lake Country region. Featuring several permanent artworks by prominent local artists, including a painting by the late Charles Dix, the facility prov... more

Aug 20, 2013 11:47 PM Visual Arts

For the third consecutive summer, the Milwaukee County Zoo is running daily summer theatrical performances through Labor Day. Kohl’s Wild Theater (wildtheater.org) more

Jul 3, 2013 4:41 PM Off the Cuff

The First Stage Children’s Theater production of Jackie and Me is an inspirational tribute to Jackie Robinson, performed with the greatest of sincere intentions for a youthful audience. This is children’s theater and woe onto more

Apr 19, 2013 5:19 PM Theater

Imagine what it might have been like to see Jackie Robinson debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. The first black major league baseball player of the modern era was a herald of the civil rights movement—indeed, he was more

Apr 12, 2013 4:23 PM Theater

Pinkalicious Pinkerton loves all things pink. So much so that she makes her entire world pink, including herself! And she finds the best way do it: eating pink cupcakes. And eating more pink cupcakes until….well, you can figure more

Feb 27, 2013 3:36 PM Theater

It has often been said that one can have too much of a good thing. Nonetheless, people continue to go overboard with excess and the world ends up in the kind of trouble in which we currently find it. Variety can be very more

Feb 21, 2013 12:39 AM Theater

First Stage creates an interesting historical contrast in Jonathan Gillard Daly's To The Promised Land. The story of life in Milwaukee for an African-American girl named Ruth during the civil rights movement fluidly alternates with the stor... more

Jan 31, 2013 3:32 PM Theater

The gentle, colorful fables of famed children’s author Lois Ehlert come to life in the world premiere of Mole Hill Stories, produced by First Stage in collaboration with Milwaukee’s Danceworks. The show is part of First Stage’s more

Jan 18, 2013 1:29 PM Theater

I fell in love with Y York's playwriting in the 1970s. For its 25th Anniversary, our nationally acclaimed First Stage Children's Theater commissioned this play from York about an imaginative... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

The First Stage Children's Theater Presents Children: First Stage My Son Pinocchio at Todd Children: First Stage My Son Pinocchio ,Holiday Guide 2010 more

Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Milwaukee is a great theater town. Below is a guide to a dozen theater companies that offer four or more productions a year. Some shows will be serious, others whimsical, but all are worth consideration. more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

