First Stage Young Company
Performing Arts Weekly: May 11-17, 2017
First Stage’s Young Company presents a timely performance of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Racine Theatre Guild presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and classical music concerts take place throughout the area. more
May 9, 2017 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
First Stage’s 'Hamlet' With Kids
The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark is one of the most daunting dramas imaginable. Staging it in a way that embraces the powerful drama at its heart without delving into gross exaggeration probably ranks as one of the biggest challenges in al.. more
May 13, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Goodnight Loving w/ Head On Electric, Sticks N Stones and The Get Drunk DJs
The Goodnight Loving fourth album, The Goodnight Loving Supper Club , is a grab bag of early, jangly rock ’n’ roll, twangy rockabilly and soda-fountain pop. The group keeps their songs to two or three minutes, and their four members more
Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee