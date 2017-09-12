Flux Design
Wild Space Dance Company Presents 'Artifacts' at Riverwest's Goat Palace
Deb Loewen’s latest site-specific piece for her Wild Space Dance Company takes place in a Riverwest venue (The Goat Palace), involves the audience and includes actual goats. more
Sep 12, 2017 1:54 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Riverwest Crowd Pleaser
Many people remember Albanese’s, located in a somewhat industrial area of Riverwest. It was a source for big plates of pasta and cheap beer. But Albanese’s has been vacant for a few years, a building waiting for someone more
Mar 3, 2013 11:24 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Boris and Doris On the Town
Bravo! Next Act: Celebrating Next Act Theatre's first anniversary in its beautiful new theater space, the company's fans poured into the sold-out “Bravo, Next Act” event. The retro-summer theme encouraged '50s attire, with Laura more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Snarling Harlan Ellison
Many Trekkers place “City on the Edge of Forever” with the best episodes of the original Star Trek series. Screenwriter, Harlan Ellison, only shrugs. In a documentary on the novelist-storywriter-essayist, HarlanEllison: Dream with Sharp Teeth, he.. more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
MIAD's Art In Flux
Sure, the annual Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design benefit Art In Flux includes the usual catered food and cash-bar you expect from an arts event, but it also features something you won't find at the ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee