Folklore
The 2015 Milwaukee Latino Carnaval Begins Tomorrow
The “2015 Milwaukee Latino Carnaval” will take place fromWednesday, July 22nd through Saturday, July 25th.The Carnaval will include the following events takingplace over the four day period: Stories and Colors of the Milwaukee LatinoCarnav.. more
Jul 21, 2015 4:04 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Prairie Wolves
Tragically, shootings in small town America have become all too frequent. Author Thomas Maltman chronicles one community’s reaction to a deadly shooting in his new book Little Wolves. This meditation on violence centers more
Jan 17, 2013 4:18 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Interpol w/ Twin Tigers
Brooklyn’s breakthrough post-punk band Interpol lost longtime bassist Carlos Dengler shortly after finishing their upcoming, self-titled record, but they found a suitable backup for their latest live tour: David Pajo, the former Slint more
Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee