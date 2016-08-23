Fondy Food Center
Growing a Wealth of Health on North Avenue
Innovations and Wellness Commons (1617 W. North Ave.), an endeavor led by Walnut Way Conservation Corporation, opened last to combat the problem of poor nutrition and food insecurity. The building houses The Juice Kitchen; Outpost Natural F... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:41 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
FUEL Milwaukee Staff and Volunteers
FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more
Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Fondy Farmers Market
Attracting an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 visitors each week and selling approximately $600,000 worth of locally grown produce every season, Fondy Food Center’s Fondy Farmers Market (2200 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.) continues more
Jun 17, 2013 6:12 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
The Changing Face of Milwaukee
Let me be clear: Milwaukee is not my hometown. However, it often feels that way. After living outside of a teeny... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Rachael Nachtwey A&E Feature 2 Comments