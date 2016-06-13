Food Truck
Red Light Ramen to Debut Mobile Kitchen
The ever-popular, late-night foodie favorite, Red LightRamen, just got a little more accessible. Ardent owner and executive chefJustin Carlisle recently announced an expansion into a weekly mobile ramenkitchen beginning Saturday, June 18. .. more
Jun 13, 2016 5:42 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Sausages (and Wisconsin Things)
A new food cart focusing on Wisconsin sausages has launched a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of getting up and running by summer. Dongers: A Wisconsin Thing would serve only Wisconsin-made products via a bicycle cart, headed by Ryan Ziegler. Purvey.. more
Mar 13, 2015 8:20 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Three Stack Shack Serves Savory Southern Comfort
Celebrated as Wauwatosa’s pioneer food truck, Three Stack Shack has reintroduced “real BBQ” to an area in serious need of some savory Southern comfort. Serving up Carolina pulled-pork sandwiches, generously cut St. Louis smoked ribs and ... more
Apr 21, 2014 3:45 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Soup's On at Simmer Truck
It's only been a few years since Milwaukee discovered the joys of food truck dining. Downtown, at festivals and farmer's markets, the variety of mobile food options continues to expand. Demand for these popular vendors is more
May 6, 2013 5:08 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Fast Foodie's Globacos, Now By Bike
Most food trucks are restricted by their size; it's difficult, if not impossible, for a cramped kitchen on wheels... more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview 1 Comments
Lake County, California
I love it when I’m lucky enough to score a couple of wine samples. I opened the box to discover a couple of cabernets from Lake County, California -- two 2005's from Snows Lake Vineyards named "One" and "Two." "One" was more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Brewers vs. Mariners
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more
Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee