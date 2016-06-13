RSS

Food Truck

redlightramentruck.jpg.jpe

The ever-popular, late-night foodie favorite, Red LightRamen, just got a little more accessible. Ardent owner and executive chefJustin Carlisle recently announced an expansion into a weekly mobile ramenkitchen beginning Saturday, June 18. .. more

Jun 13, 2016 5:42 PM Around MKE

476384945.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

A new food cart focusing on Wisconsin sausages has launched a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of getting up and running by summer. Dongers: A Wisconsin Thing would serve only Wisconsin-made products via a bicycle cart, headed by Ryan Ziegler. Purvey.. more

Mar 13, 2015 8:20 PM Around MKE

short_orders.jpg.jpe

Celebrated as Wauwatosa’s pioneer food truck, Three Stack Shack has reintroduced “real BBQ” to an area in serious need of some savory Southern comfort. Serving up Carolina pulled-pork sandwiches, generously cut St. Louis smoked ribs and ... more

Apr 21, 2014 3:45 PM Dining Preview

eat_drink.jpg.jpe

It's only been a few years since Milwaukee discovered the joys of food truck dining. Downtown, at festivals and farmer's markets, the variety of mobile food options continues to expand. Demand for these popular vendors is more

May 6, 2013 5:08 PM Dining Preview

blogimage18614.jpe

Most food trucks are restricted by their size; it's difficult, if not impossible, for a cramped kitchen on wheels... more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

I love it when I’m lucky enough to score a couple of wine samples. I opened the box to discover a couple of cabernets from Lake County, California -- two 2005's from Snows Lake Vineyards named "One" and "Two." "One" was more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage11377.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more

Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES