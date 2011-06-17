Fool For Love
Jun 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jun 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jun 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Shadows And Artifice On The Edge Of The Desert
Somewhere in the middle of the hottest days of the year, the Alchemist Theatre stages a drama set in a run-down little motel on the edge of the great American desert. Fool For Love is an interesting study in artifice. One of playwright Sam Shepar.. more
Jun 7, 2011 5:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jun 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jun 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jun 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
'Fool for Love' Heats Up Alchemist Theatre
This week the Alchemist Theatre welcomes summer with Sam Shepard's Fool for Love, a story of two lovers battling it out in a tiny motel room on the edge of the desert. Though Shepard's work is certainly popular enough to fill bigger stages... more
Jun 1, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
