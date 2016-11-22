The Foreigner
Milwaukee Rep Revives Larry Shue’s Comedy Classic ‘The Foreigner’
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents The Foreigner, which debuted on its stage 33 years ago, through Dec. 18. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:08 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 11.10
The Rep produces The Foreigner, a comedy it once premiered decades penned by from its late playwright-in-residence, Larry Shue. Meanwhile, Acacia turns to the Little House books for A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas, Marquette gives us Two R... more
Nov 8, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
A Charming 'Foreigner' in Elm Grove
For one weekend only, UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts Department of Theatre presented the Milwaukee premiere of Jeff Augustin’s Corktown or Through the Valley of Dry Bones, a heartfelt meditation on the oldest surviving neighborhood ... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:53 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'The Foreigner' comes home to Milwaukee
Thirty-one years ago, Larry Shue’s comedy The Foreigner premiered in Milwaukee before achieving national acclaim off Broadway and regionally. Its most recent Brew City reprise takes place on Theatre Unchained’s intimate stage. John Baiocchi... more
Feb 19, 2014 5:25 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Over the River and through Lapham Peak
SummerStage of Delafield has picked some really good comedies for this summer. Early this season, the outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park played host to Larry Shue’s The Foreigner, set in rural America. Their staging of The Complete W... more
Aug 14, 2013 1:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Appreciation for Complexity
Larry Shue’s comedy The Foreigner continues to be greatly entertaining nearly three decades after it first debuted in Milwaukee. SummerStage of Delafield’s outdoor space in Lapham Peak State Park provides an airy intimacy more
Jun 26, 2013 1:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘The Foreigner’ Outdoors
Summer always brings theater outdoors. Many of the best places to see outdoor theater occur far from the metro area in touristy places like Spring Green and Door County, but there are a fair number of outdoor shows thatThe Foreigner, Russ B... more
Jun 11, 2013 10:56 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Shue Fits at the Marian Center
The events of the last 12,000 years or so notwithstanding, people continue to misunderstand each other. One would think that 12,000 years would’ve been more than enough time to work out all the kinks in basic communication. Things keep getting in.. more
Oct 31, 2010 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
