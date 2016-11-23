Found Footage Festival
Found Footage Festival Returns to Milwaukee
On Sunday, November 27, the Found Footage Festival returnsto Milwaukee as a part of the show’s first tour since 2014. Hosted by FFFfounders and curators Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, the Festival features clipsfrom their massive collection of .. more
Nov 23, 2016 5:14 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Found Footage Festival Comes to Milwaukee
Displaying treasures foundamidst the junk of a disposable culture has always been the mission of the Found Footage Festival. Theannual touring film festival is a showcase for oddball videos rescued fromdumpsters and thrift shops by .. more
Nov 18, 2016 2:08 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 19-25
This week Steve Martin and Martin Short join together, Steve Earle returns and Burnhearts embraces its inner punk venue. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Found Footage Festival Celebrates Cinematic Weirdos and Other Art Previews
In 1917, Frenchartist Marcel Duchamp laid a urinal on its back, signed it “R. Mutt” and wrylyentitled it Fountain . When theSociety of Independent Artists declined to exhibit the work, Duchamp resignedfrom the board and took his epoc.. more
Nov 17, 2015 7:02 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Performances this week include Ace Frehley at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Yelawolf at Turner Hall Ballroom, Phil Vassar at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Volcano Choir at Turner Hall Ballroom. more
Nov 25, 2014 11:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Juiceboxxx Bombs, Chef Keith Goes Viral, and Hank the Dog is Cute
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we discuss a trio of viral stories with Milwaukee ties. We start with Juiceboxxx's unfortunate live appearance on TMJ4 last week, which is now.. more
Mar 6, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch a Fake Chef Trick Local News Anchors Into Eating Disgusting Things
Found Footage Festival creators Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher are masters in proving that it really, really doesn't take very much to be featured on morning news. Along with actor Mark Proksch, Pickett and Prueher helped arrange fake yo-yo master K.. more
Mar 3, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 27-Dec. 4
Give the Mitchell Park Domes people credit for this: When they scheduled their weekly Music Under Glass concert series, they committed themselves to hosting it every Thursday, including Thanksgiving, a date most more
Nov 27, 2013 12:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Rite of Spring
The opening passage of The Rite of Spring ( LaSacre du Printemps ) suggests the parting of morning mist, revealing a clearingin some primeval forest. It’s a calm prelude to a stormy stretch of music, aballet that triggered the riot b.. more
May 12, 2013 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Looking for Funds: Blue Hawaii this September
Alice WIlson-Stuart's Rockabilly Girl Productions just recently hosted a successful Horror-O-Rama event last weekend. Now, with that finished, Rockabilly is looking forward to this coming September's retro '60s camp Blue Hawaii Spectacular. A .. more
May 11, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Knapp Energizes MSO’s Annual ‘Messiah’ Concert
Messiah, Handel’s evergreen oratorio, has become a Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra tradition each December. Large audiences attended five performances last week at three venues. I heard the Friday evening performance at the Cathedral of St. Jo... more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Brookfield Native on ‘Stuff Hipsters Hate’
Hipsterdom, a fascinating counterculture of 20- and 30-somethings that rose to distinction by its hatred of everything mainstream while remaining highly market-oriented and consumer-driven, is the subject of the hilarious new book Stuff Hip... more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Gaslight Anthem w/ Fake Problems
On The Gaslight Anthem’s 2008 sophomore album, The ’59 Sound , the New Jersey group used hard-strummed punk guitars and classic-rock melodies to celebrate mid-century Americana, with songs like "Here's Looking at You, Kid more
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields more
Mar 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Event of the Week: Celebrate International Women’s Day
The Mequon campus of MATC is hosting four of the state’s most accomplished women to celebrate International Women’s Day. The notable women are household names in Wisconsin, but it’s worthwhile to mention their achievements one more time. more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Found Footage Festival
Wisconsin natives Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett began the Found Footage Festival five years ago, touring behind a compilation of VHS clips culled from garage sales, thrift stores and garbage cans, offering their own “Mystery Science Theater ... more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
FM102/1’s fourth annual Big Snow Show concert celebrates the harder endof the Milwaukee alternative radio station’s spectrum. There’s no DeathCab for Cutie this year; instead, the headliners are Breaking Benjamin,the hard-edged po,This W more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Hanggai
Hanggai's leader got his start in a punk rock band as the Chinese Communist system loosened up. Later he turned to the traditional instruments of his Inner Mongolian homeland, including the horsehair fi,CD Reviews more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
