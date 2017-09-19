The Fountain
Jennifer Lawrence Excellent Amidst the Overkill of 'mother!'
While some of the imagery in mother! is compelling, director Darren Aronofsky falls into the trap of contemporary horror directors for whom enough is never enough and subtlety is sacrificed for visual overkill. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Found Footage Festival Celebrates Cinematic Weirdos and Other Art Previews
In 1917, Frenchartist Marcel Duchamp laid a urinal on its back, signed it “R. Mutt” and wrylyentitled it Fountain . When theSociety of Independent Artists declined to exhibit the work, Duchamp resignedfrom the board and took his epoc.. more
Nov 17, 2015 7:02 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
The Gaslight Anthem w/ Fake Problems
On The Gaslight Anthem’s 2008 sophomore album, The ’59 Sound , the New Jersey group used hard-strummed punk guitars and classic-rock melodies to celebrate mid-century Americana, with songs like "Here's Looking at You, Kid more
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
99 Bottles
Though it’s difficult to consider a product as ubiquitous as beer an endangered resource, in their new documentary, 99 Bottles, a group of Milwaukee filmmakers argue that these are hard times for micr,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Echo and the Bunnymen visit The Fountain
It might have been better for Echo and the Bunnymen’s legacy if after the band’s climactic fourth album, 1984’s Ocean Rain, the band retired the Bunnymen moniker. The group’s initial four-album cycle detailed a Dante-ish journey from the inferno t.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music