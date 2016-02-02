Four Places
The 25 Coolest Brewers Baseball Cards of All Time
Like a lot of men (and a few women) my age, I had greatfaith in baseball cards as a young person. We were a generation that cared lessfor war or peace than a sharp-cornered Mike Greenwell, or a Bobby Bonilla WhiteSox card, or *sh.. more
Feb 2, 2016 4:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 2 Comments
2016 Hall of Fame Vote Recap
With a solid first-year showing, Trevor Hoffman willalmost certainly be the next former Brewer elected to the Hall of Fame. This past Wednesday, the NationalBaseball Hall of Fame announced that Ken Griffey, Jr. and Mike Piazza would bethis year.. more
Jan 11, 2016 6:01 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Producer Randal Bravery Headlines the First Audible Electricity Show of 2016
One of the co-founders of Milwaukee's Ruby Yacht label, Randal Bravery has so far kept a mostly low profile as a solo performer, but with Milo attracting new attention to the label after a breakout 2015, that could change this year. A few days bef.. more
Jan 4, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Wonderette New Year in Racine
Roger Bean musicals have a kind of sparklingly charming sweetness about them. On one level, they’re basically a theatrical housing for classic pop tunes, but they do have a sweetness that goes beyond any mere theatrical vehicle. There’s a .. more
Dec 27, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
CoPA's 9th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit and Other Art Previews
CoPAs 9th AnnualMidwest Juried Photography ExhibitThe Coalition ofPhotographic Arts – a.k.a. CoPA – is a group of Milwaukee area photographerswhose mission is “to develop appreciation, promote growth and support thecreation of photogr.. more
Dec 2, 2015 4:09 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Chris Abele’s Campaign of Deception
From time to time we publish commentaryfrom community members. Here’s an analysis of Chris Abele’s re-election campaignfrom county government-observer Pat Small.—lk Complete “truth in advertising” in political campaignsis rare. Nonethele.. more
Nov 27, 2015 5:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 5 Comments
UWM's One-Weekend Run of 'Damn Yankees' Opens Tonight
It’s a re-telling of the Faust legend staged in mid-twentieth centruy Major League Baseball. Sounds more like the subject of some offbeat indie film than a long-enduring Broadway musical. The musical remains quite popular over half a century.. more
Nov 18, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Oct 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oct 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Next Act’s ‘Four Places’ Reveals Complexity of Family
Next Act Theatre opens its season with Four Places, a family drama infused with dark comedy. On a nearly bare set, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich play a brother and sister driving together on their way to pick up their mother for lunch... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sep 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee