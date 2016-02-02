RSS

Four Places

Like a lot of men (and a few women) my age, I had greatfaith in baseball cards as a young person. We were a generation that cared lessfor war or peace than a sharp-cornered Mike Greenwell, or a Bobby Bonilla WhiteSox card, or *sh.. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:15 PM Brew Crew Confidential 2 Comments

With a solid first-year showing, Trevor Hoffman willalmost certainly be the next former Brewer elected to the Hall of Fame. This past Wednesday, the NationalBaseball Hall of Fame announced that Ken Griffey, Jr. and Mike Piazza would bethis year.. more

Jan 11, 2016 6:01 PM Brew Crew Confidential

One of the co-founders of Milwaukee's Ruby Yacht label, Randal Bravery has so far kept a mostly low profile as a solo performer, but with Milo attracting new attention to the label after a breakout 2015, that could change this year. A few days bef.. more

Jan 4, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

Roger Bean musicals have a kind of sparklingly charming sweetness about them. On one level, they’re basically a theatrical housing for classic pop tunes, but they do have a sweetness that goes beyond any mere theatrical vehicle. There’s a .. more

Dec 27, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

CoPAs 9th AnnualMidwest Juried Photography ExhibitThe Coalition ofPhotographic Arts – a.k.a. CoPA – is a group of Milwaukee area photographerswhose mission is “to develop appreciation, promote growth and support thecreation of photogr.. more

Dec 2, 2015 4:09 PM Around MKE

From time to time we publish commentaryfrom community members. Here’s an analysis of Chris Abele’s re-election campaignfrom county government-observer Pat Small.—lk Complete “truth in advertising” in political campaignsis rare. Nonethele.. more

Nov 27, 2015 5:33 PM Daily Dose 5 Comments

It’s a re-telling of the Faust legend staged in mid-twentieth centruy Major League Baseball. Sounds more like the subject of some offbeat indie film than a long-enduring Broadway musical. The musical remains quite popular over half a century.. more

Nov 18, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre opens its season with a stellar cast of Flora Coker, Laura Gray, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich in Joel Drake Johnson’s Four Places , directed by David Cecsarini. In this darkly comic family drama, which runs more

Oct 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oct 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Next Act Theatre opens its season with Four Places, a family drama infused with dark comedy. On a nearly bare set, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich play a brother and sister driving together on their way to pick up their mother for lunch... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Sep 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

