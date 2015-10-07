Fourplay: 4 Comedies Of Seductio
A Monologue Slam with KTF next month
Writer/Director/Producer Demetrius Truss’ KTF Productions will host a monologue slam midway through next month. The slam is open to anyone 16 years of age or older. There’s a $25 registration fee. Winners of the slam receive a professional.. more
Oct 7, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: Publicists and PR Firms Are Taking Over the Music Industry
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the most powerful people in the music industry that people only see behind the scenes: publicists. Esp.. more
Oct 1, 2015 6:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Announces Extra Laughs!
Jul 23, 2015 10:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
A Big, Crazy Outdoor Midsummer Night’s Dream
There’s a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It’s difficult to remember a single production that has.. more
Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ruth Schudson in Staged Reading of 'I Remember Mama' This August
Windfall Theatre opens its 2015-2016 Season next month with a staged reading of John Van Druten’s I Remember Mama. The family comedy set in early 20th century SanFrancisco is far better known as long-running TV show from the early days of comme.. more
Jul 6, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
FYI Around MKE
For yourinformation, Milwaukee, here are a few developments worth knowing about. Locally ownedand operated purveyor of liquefied fruit Refuge Smoothie Café is raising itsbase pay to $11.36/hour – the amount required for a full-time, fu.. more
Jul 4, 2015 6:07 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Sep 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Sep 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee