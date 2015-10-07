RSS

Fourplay: 4 Comedies Of Seductio

Writer/Director/Producer Demetrius Truss’ KTF Productions will host a monologue slam midway through next month. The slam is open to anyone 16 years of age or older. There’s a $25 registration fee. Winners of the slam receive a professional.. more

Oct 7, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the most powerful people in the music industry that people only see behind the scenes: publicists. Esp.. more

Oct 1, 2015 6:50 PM On Music

Jul 23, 2015 10:18 PM Comedy

There’s a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It’s difficult to remember a single production that has.. more

Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Windfall Theatre opens its 2015-2016 Season next month with a staged reading of John Van Druten’s I Remember Mama. The family comedy set in early 20th century  SanFrancisco is far better known as long-running TV show from the early days of comme.. more

Jul 6, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

For yourinformation, Milwaukee, here are a few developments worth knowing about. Locally ownedand operated purveyor of liquefied fruit Refuge Smoothie Café is raising itsbase pay to $11.36/hour – the amount required for a full-time, fu.. more

Jul 4, 2015 6:07 PM Around MKE

In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more

Sep 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

