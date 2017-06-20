I Couldn’T Be Your Fr
‘Street Artists of Milwaukee’ at the Frank Juarez Gallery
In “Street Artists of Milwaukee," June 24 through Aug. 5 at the Frank Juarez Gallery, five Wisconsin artists demonstrate their unique takes on street art; the show opens with an artists’ reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 24. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:21 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 18-25
This Week in Milwaukee features events including Cirque Du Soleil’s Varekai at the Bradley Center, Bye Bye Liver’s Alcoholiday Drinktacular 2014 at BBC, Mad Planet’s Ugly Holiday Sweater Party with Fresh Cut Collective, and The Sleighriders... more
Dec 16, 2014 9:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Bastille Days
Francophiles, wine-lovers and street festival fans will be in heaven July 11-14 as Bastille Days takes over Cathedral Square Park, and several surrounding blocks more
Jul 7, 2013 5:57 PM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Doubling Down
There’s no more challenging dive than the one from a cult perch into the mainstream. Many artists take it only unwittingly, but a few that work hard enough long enough sometimes get to call their shot. more
Mar 5, 2013 11:35 PM Chris Parker Music Feature