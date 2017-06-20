RSS

I Couldn’T Be Your Fr

frankjuarezgallerystreetart.jpg.jpe

In “Street Artists of Milwaukee," June 24 through Aug. 5 at the Frank Juarez Gallery, five Wisconsin artists demonstrate their unique takes on street art; the show opens with an artists’ reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 24. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:21 PM Visual Arts

twim_cirque_(russianswingsphotocreditrickdiamond).jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Rick Diamond

This Week in Milwaukee features events including Cirque Du Soleil’s Varekai at the Bradley Center, Bye Bye Liver’s Alcoholiday Drinktacular 2014 at BBC, Mad Planet’s Ugly Holiday Sweater Party with Fresh Cut Collective, and The Sleighriders... more

Dec 16, 2014 9:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

524596_550322678351211_1332653677_n.jpg.jpe

Francophiles, wine-lovers and street festival fans will be in heaven July 11-14 as Bastille Days takes over Cathedral Square Park, and several surrounding blocks more

Jul 7, 2013 5:57 PM A&E Feature

teegansara.jpg.jpe

There’s no more challenging dive than the one from a cult perch into the mainstream. Many artists take it only unwittingly, but a few that work hard enough long enough sometimes get to call their shot. more

Mar 5, 2013 11:35 PM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES