Francesco Lecce-Chong

Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more

May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Classical Music

Two years ago the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra could only seem to play with razor sharpness and unity of purpose when Music Director Edo de Waart was conducting. It had taken de Waart, a master technician, more than three years to move the ... more

Oct 21, 2014 9:54 PM Classical Music 1 Comments

The young Italian-German violinist Augustin Hadelich is the rare artist who can make Mozart sizzle. Many musicians find the refined style of Mozart by containing expression. Hadelich seemed released by it. At Milwaukee more

May 8, 2013 3:27 AM Classical Music

There have been few major classical stars at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in recent seasons. The sell-out audience last Wednesday night was especially eager to hear legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman more

Jan 24, 2013 3:29 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is going on a road trip to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The love affair between the MSO and UW-Whitewater, in which the orchestra provides outstanding classical music outside its usual haunts, goe... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

