Itzhak Perlman with the Milwaukee Symphony
Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru
May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Becomes a Great Orchestra
Two years ago the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra could only seem to play with razor sharpness and unity of purpose when Music Director Edo de Waart was conducting. It had taken de Waart, a master technician, more than three years to move the ...
Oct 21, 2014 9:54 PM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
A Burst of Mozart
The young Italian-German violinist Augustin Hadelich is the rare artist who can make Mozart sizzle. Many musicians find the refined style of Mozart by containing expression. Hadelich seemed released by it. At Milwaukee
May 8, 2013 3:27 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO’s Rhapsody and Lincoln
There have been few major classical stars at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in recent seasons. The sell-out audience last Wednesday night was especially eager to hear legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman
Jan 24, 2013 3:29 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO's Concert in the Basilica
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber...
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
MSO on the Road to Whitewater
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is going on a road trip to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The love affair between the MSO and UW-Whitewater, in which the orchestra provides outstanding classical music outside its usual haunts, goe...
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music