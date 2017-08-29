RSS

Frank Clines

The Green Bay Packers are poised to return the Lombardi Trophy to Titletown. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:53 PM A&E Feature

The Milwaukee Brewers rebuild could be on the fast track toward contending for the playoffs. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM More Sports

The Bucks averted a full-blown crisis by edging Philadelphia last Wednesday, but their 2-6 slump going into the all-star break has one Observer hoping for a major personnel change. more

Feb 19, 2013 9:30 PM More Sports

Quite often at intermission I’m assessing my feelings of the first part of a show. I’m able to channel out what other people say because they are having casual conversations about other things. Every once in a while, I’ll find myself sitting nex.. more

Mar 25, 2012 10:36 AM Theater

Mar 5, 2012 2:46 AM Visual Arts

<p> The new planet emerged from the night sky as a blue dot and, before science could answer any questions, swam closer to our world. Soon it grew larger than the moon in the morning sky and continued to swell in size. Unnatural and inescapable, i.. more

Jan 17, 2012 10:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

 First Stage Chilren's Theatre revisits SEUSSICAL--THE MUSICAL for the first time in a few years. And while I feel like almost any producion of the contemporary children's classic is going to pale in comparison to First Stage's last production w.. more

Sep 25, 2011 6:42 PM Theater

The moral of Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas? Just because you're the master of one thing, it doesn't follow that your skills and perspectives are easily transferable to something else. In the 1993 Tim Burton production, directed by Hen.. more

Aug 18, 2011 1:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

I read Dr. Timothy Learyâs Design For Dying a couple of years out of high school. Itâs a remarkably gripping look at preparing for death by a man who was looking forward to the transformative properties of experiencing it. Thatâs just th.. more

Jul 23, 2011 8:28 PM Theater

Fire on Water, the club at 518 N. Water St., announced today that it will host a post-Summerfest concert series called "The Afterburn." A different band will perform for free at the venue each night of the festival, beginning their set once the fe.. more

Jun 20, 2011 5:16 PM On Music

  Over the years, playwright Neil Haven has proved himself to be pretty versatile. From a comedy about a woman afraid to leave an elevator to a vaguely bizarre comedy about internet dating and even a short about anthropomorphized ducks in Las V.. more

May 23, 2011 8:01 PM Theater

Onetime film noir tough guy Robert Ryan wore a tense expression above his cheesy mustache during his terse introduction to CBS' 1969 special, "Songs of America." Past his rime and out of his element, Ryan grudgingly noted that the show's subject.. more

Apr 15, 2011 12:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

Quite a busy week for new releases: Wiz Khalifa celebrates his major-label debut; Peter Bjorn and John pretend Living Things never happened; the specter of Britney Spears issues another album she may or may not have had any hand in making; and Mil.. more

Mar 30, 2011 8:50 PM On Music

It’s been over a  week since I was at the Boulevard Theatre to see its production of The Savannah Disputation. The smart religious comedy rendered much more detail to the intimate space of the Boulevard Theatre than any other production in recen.. more

Dec 11, 2010 12:28 PM Theater

There’s something really visceral about the work of Jaques Brel. The Belgian singer-songwriter had kind of an unremarkable voice, relatively speaking. . . but his best work so perfectly captured a very specific mood that almost anyone can relate.. more

Sep 29, 2010 9:43 PM Theater

I was a part of the final audience of The Damned last night . . . (actually, it was the final audience of Damned Theatre’s first show: A Rising Wind: The Lady Elgin Story. A drama written by Edward Morgan and John Kishline about one of the great.. more

Sep 12, 2010 3:36 PM Theater

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

Well, it's good see that somebody found a use for Peter, Bjorn and John's wildly uneven latest album, Living Thing. If that record arrived half-formed, then Mick Boogie's re-imagining of that record, the Re-Living Thing mixtape—available for free.. more

Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

The Green Bay Packers are poised to return the Lombardi Trophy to Titletown.

Aug 29, 2017 2:53 PM A&E Feature

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the rise, exceeding 2017 pre-season expectations. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM A&E Feature

parkerknee.jpg.jpe

The loss of young cornerstone Jabari Parker due to knee injury has severely diminished the Milwaukee Bucks’ chance to make the NBA playoffs for yet another year. more

Feb 14, 2017 4:16 PM Milwaukee Bucks

social_packersmakesuperbowlappearance.jpg.jpe

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images Sport

The Green Bay Packers are a favorite to win this season’s National Football League’s Super Bowl championship. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:13 PM A&E Feature

Thinkstock

Frank: We’re conferring at precisely mid-season, with the Brewers 35-46. Your comment? Artie: It’s only two games better than last year, but in April I said 70 wins would be a decent season.,A&E Feature more

Jul 5, 2016 1:39 PM A&E Feature

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more

Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM A&E Feature

The Fairly Detached Observers—Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek— discuss the problems and possibilities regarding the so-far disappointing season of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team. more

Feb 9, 2016 1:46 PM A&E Feature

Jim Biever/ Packers.com

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the 2015 Green Bay Packers season and discuss their hopes for the future. more

Jan 26, 2016 12:46 AM A&E Feature

Few routes to the NFL playoffs run straight and clear, but the 2015 Packers’ path has been especially twisty. They started 6-0 more

Jan 5, 2016 7:10 PM A&E Feature

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek discuss the Milwaukee Bucks’ prospects for the upcoming season. more

Oct 27, 2015 6:31 PM A&E Feature

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the Packers’ pre-season record and make their regular season predictions. more

Sep 8, 2015 4:37 PM A&E Feature

Milwaukee Brewers fans, rewarded with only four playoff years since the team arrived in 1970, know all about disappointment. But the latest two doses have been especially bitter. Last year the Brewers led their division for five months but ... more

Jul 14, 2015 7:53 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

The Brewers open the 2015 season Monday with some extra-special redeeming to do—after choosing to keep the starting lineup almost unchanged. Will they have the endurance to reach the post-season this time? The Fairly Detached Observers are ... more

Mar 31, 2015 7:39 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

The Fairly Detached Observers talk about wheat the Green Bay Packers need to improve on for next year after their close loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 18. more

Jan 27, 2015 8:49 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

In February 2011 the Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl for the fourth time, and 10 months later a 15-1 record had fans confident of a repeat. But the Packers got smacked down in that post-season and the next one. And last season, after f... more

Sep 2, 2014 3:43 PM A&E Feature

That was some three months the Brewers had. They ended June with an unexpected 51-33 record, a 6 1/2-game lead in the National League Central and visions of the fifth post-season appearance in franchise history.Then their fortunes turned wi... more

Jul 16, 2014 1:20 PM A&E Feature

Almost everything went wrong for the 2013-’14 Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries forced coach Larry Drew to juggle lineups constantly. Center Larry Sanders, given a hefty new contract and projected as a team leader, wrecked a thumb in a bar fight, d... more

Jul 2, 2014 1:33 AM A&E Feature

Two years ago the Brewers were brimming with confidence after finishing 2011 two victories short of the World Series. Things fell apart in 2012, mainly in the bullpen more

Mar 24, 2014 6:17 PM Milwaukee Brewers

It's time for the yearly blow to U.S. economic productivity known as the NCAA basketball tournament, with the entire nation fixated on filling out more

Mar 19, 2014 5:33 PM More Sports

As the frenzy of college basketball's post-season arrives, the state's top two teams have utterly different outlooks. Wisconsin, despite Sunday's loss at Nebraska more

Mar 10, 2014 5:52 PM More Sports

