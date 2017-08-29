Frank Clines
Packers 2017: If Not Now, When?
The Green Bay Packers are poised to return the Lombardi Trophy to Titletown. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:53 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Brewers 2017: Piece by Piece...
The Milwaukee Brewers rebuild could be on the fast track toward contending for the playoffs. more
Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM art kumbalek More Sports
Brandon Jennings: Point of No Return?
The Bucks averted a full-blown crisis by edging Philadelphia last Wednesday, but their 2-6 slump going into the all-star break has one Observer hoping for a major personnel change. more
Feb 19, 2013 9:30 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Provocative Complexity in HONOUR
Quite often at intermission I’m assessing my feelings of the first part of a show. I’m able to channel out what other people say because they are having casual conversations about other things. Every once in a while, I’ll find myself sitting nex.. more
Mar 25, 2012 10:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Libido and Art's LIfe Giving Potency Link to MIAD's Students
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Mar 5, 2012 2:46 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Another Earth
<p> The new planet emerged from the night sky as a blue dot and, before science could answer any questions, swam closer to our world. Soon it grew larger than the moon in the morning sky and continued to swell in size. Unnatural and inescapable, i.. more
Jan 17, 2012 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Another Journey Into Seuss
First Stage Chilren's Theatre revisits SEUSSICAL--THE MUSICAL for the first time in a few years. And while I feel like almost any producion of the contemporary children's classic is going to pale in comparison to First Stage's last production w.. more
Sep 25, 2011 6:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Nightmare Before Christmas
The moral of Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas? Just because you're the master of one thing, it doesn't follow that your skills and perspectives are easily transferable to something else. In the 1993 Tim Burton production, directed by Hen.. more
Aug 18, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Public Theatre's Hospice Drama
I read Dr. Timothy Learyâs Design For Dying a couple of years out of high school. Itâs a remarkably gripping look at preparing for death by a man who was looking forward to the transformative properties of experiencing it. Thatâs just th.. more
Jul 23, 2011 8:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fire on Water Will Host Post-Summerfest Concerts
Fire on Water, the club at 518 N. Water St., announced today that it will host a post-Summerfest concert series called "The Afterburn." A different band will perform for free at the venue each night of the festival, beginning their set once the fe.. more
Jun 20, 2011 5:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Intricate Family Drama
Over the years, playwright Neil Haven has proved himself to be pretty versatile. From a comedy about a woman afraid to leave an elevator to a vaguely bizarre comedy about internet dating and even a short about anthropomorphized ducks in Las V.. more
May 23, 2011 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Paul Simon's Songs of America
Onetime film noir tough guy Robert Ryan wore a tense expression above his cheesy mustache during his terse introduction to CBS' 1969 special, "Songs of America." Past his rime and out of his element, Ryan grudgingly noted that the show's subject.. more
Apr 15, 2011 12:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
New Release Wrap-Up: Wiz Khalifa, Peter Bjorn and John, Britney Spears
Quite a busy week for new releases: Wiz Khalifa celebrates his major-label debut; Peter Bjorn and John pretend Living Things never happened; the specter of Britney Spears issues another album she may or may not have had any hand in making; and Mil.. more
Mar 30, 2011 8:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Vaguely Sarcastic Set
It’s been over a week since I was at the Boulevard Theatre to see its production of The Savannah Disputation. The smart religious comedy rendered much more detail to the intimate space of the Boulevard Theatre than any other production in recen.. more
Dec 11, 2010 12:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jacques Brel: From Brookfield to Broadway (in Milwaukee)
There’s something really visceral about the work of Jaques Brel. The Belgian singer-songwriter had kind of an unremarkable voice, relatively speaking. . . but his best work so perfectly captured a very specific mood that almost anyone can relate.. more
Sep 29, 2010 9:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
5 Monologues: The Drama Of The Rising Wind
I was a part of the final audience of The Damned last night . . . (actually, it was the final audience of Damned Theatre’s first show: A Rising Wind: The Lady Elgin Story. A drama written by Edward Morgan and John Kishline about one of the great.. more
Sep 12, 2010 3:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Before We Put Away the Weber…
Thesummer that began with high hopes for the Milwaukee Brewers has endedwith Wisconsi Thesummer that began with high hopes for the Milwaukee Brewers has endedwith Wisconsin f ,Sports more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
‘I Win, Therefore You (Bleep)’
Sportsmanshiptook a shot in the face this month when a college football playerslugged an ,Sports more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
2009, the Year Indie-Rock and Hip-Hop Tied the Knot
Well, it's good see that somebody found a use for Peter, Bjorn and John's wildly uneven latest album, Living Thing. If that record arrived half-formed, then Mick Boogie's re-imagining of that record, the Re-Living Thing mixtape—available for free.. more
Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Great (And Not So) Expectations
It’sa key part of the Athletes’ Manual of Cliches, right up there with&ldquo It’sa key part of the Athletes’ Manual of Cliches, right up there with&ldquo ,Sports more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Packers 2017: If Not Now, When?
The Green Bay Packers are poised to return the Lombardi Trophy to Titletown. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:53 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Surprise! Brewers on the Rise
The Milwaukee Brewers are on the rise, exceeding 2017 pre-season expectations. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Bucks at the Break: Fighting for Deer Life
The loss of young cornerstone Jabari Parker due to knee injury has severely diminished the Milwaukee Bucks’ chance to make the NBA playoffs for yet another year. more
Feb 14, 2017 4:16 PM Frank Clines Milwaukee Bucks
Packers: Will No. 5 Arrive?
The Green Bay Packers are a favorite to win this season’s National Football League’s Super Bowl championship. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:13 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Brewers at the Break: Going Up?
Frank: We’re conferring at precisely mid-season, with the Brewers 35-46. Your comment? Artie: It’s only two games better than last year, but in April I said 70 wins would be a decent season.,A&E Feature more
Jul 5, 2016 1:39 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Brewers 2016: Construction Zone
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more
Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
The Bucks’ D-Cline
The Fairly Detached Observers—Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek— discuss the problems and possibilities regarding the so-far disappointing season of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team. more
Feb 9, 2016 1:46 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
What Now for the Packers?
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the 2015 Green Bay Packers season and discuss their hopes for the future. more
Jan 26, 2016 12:46 AM Frank Clines A&E Feature
On the Road Again
Few routes to the NFL playoffs run straight and clear, but the 2015 Packers’ path has been especially twisty. They started 6-0 more
Jan 5, 2016 7:10 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Green and Growing Again
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek discuss the Milwaukee Bucks’ prospects for the upcoming season. more
Oct 27, 2015 6:31 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Packers 2015: Past Due
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the Packers’ pre-season record and make their regular season predictions. more
Sep 8, 2015 4:37 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Wait ’Til Next… When?
Milwaukee Brewers fans, rewarded with only four playoff years since the team arrived in 1970, know all about disappointment. But the latest two doses have been especially bitter. Last year the Brewers led their division for five months but ... more
Jul 14, 2015 7:53 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature 1 Comments
Brewers 2015: A Finishing Touch?
The Brewers open the 2015 season Monday with some extra-special redeeming to do—after choosing to keep the starting lineup almost unchanged. Will they have the endurance to reach the post-season this time? The Fairly Detached Observers are ... more
Mar 31, 2015 7:39 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature 1 Comments
After the Packers
The Fairly Detached Observers talk about wheat the Green Bay Packers need to improve on for next year after their close loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 18. more
Jan 27, 2015 8:49 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature 1 Comments
The Packers Drive for Five
In February 2011 the Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl for the fourth time, and 10 months later a 15-1 record had fans confident of a repeat. But the Packers got smacked down in that post-season and the next one. And last season, after f... more
Sep 2, 2014 3:43 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Can the Brewers Hang On?
That was some three months the Brewers had. They ended June with an unexpected 51-33 record, a 6 1/2-game lead in the National League Central and visions of the fifth post-season appearance in franchise history.Then their fortunes turned wi... more
Jul 16, 2014 1:20 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
A Bright Future for the Bucks?
Almost everything went wrong for the 2013-’14 Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries forced coach Larry Drew to juggle lineups constantly. Center Larry Sanders, given a hefty new contract and projected as a team leader, wrecked a thumb in a bar fight, d... more
Jul 2, 2014 1:33 AM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Brewers 2014: Year of Redemption
Two years ago the Brewers were brimming with confidence after finishing 2011 two victories short of the World Series. Things fell apart in 2012, mainly in the bullpen more
Mar 24, 2014 6:17 PM Frank Clines Milwaukee Brewers
Don't Ask Us
It's time for the yearly blow to U.S. economic productivity known as the NCAA basketball tournament, with the entire nation fixated on filling out more
Mar 19, 2014 5:33 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Madness, Sadness
As the frenzy of college basketball's post-season arrives, the state's top two teams have utterly different outlooks. Wisconsin, despite Sunday's loss at Nebraska more
Mar 10, 2014 5:52 PM Frank Clines More Sports