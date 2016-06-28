Frank L. Weyenberg Library
Elisha Ben-Yitzhak’s Happy Imagination
On Saturday, July 9, the Frank L. Weyenberg Library in Mequon will hold a gala reception and meet-and-greet with artist Elisha Ben-Yitzhak in its Tolzman Community Room from 3-5:30 p.m. more
Jun 28, 2016 3:30 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Friendship, Loyalty, Love and Magic
The fourth novel from middle-grade novelist Jane Kelley, The Book of Dares for Lost Friends deals with the universal struggles of growing up with a magical twist. The author will appear at the Frank L. Weyenberg Library of Mequon-Thiensvill... more
Feb 9, 2016 2:02 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Siempre Flamenco brings Spain to Milwaukee
The dancers clap their hands before getting ready to stab their sharp heels hard against the wooden floor, knocking in rhythm to the percussive playing of acoustic guitars. Arms and hands swing expressively, necks turn and heels keep up the... more
Feb 12, 2014 1:47 AM David Luhrssen Local Music