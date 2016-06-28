RSS

Frank L. Weyenberg Library

On Saturday, July 9, the Frank L. Weyenberg Library in Mequon will hold a gala reception and meet-and-greet with artist Elisha Ben-Yitzhak in its Tolzman Community Room from 3-5:30 p.m. more

Jun 28, 2016 3:30 PM Visual Arts

The fourth novel from middle-grade novelist Jane Kelley, The Book of Dares for Lost Friends deals with the universal struggles of growing up with a magical twist. The author will appear at the Frank L. Weyenberg Library of Mequon-Thiensvill... more

Feb 9, 2016 2:02 PM Books

The dancers clap their hands before getting ready to stab their sharp heels hard against the wooden floor, knocking in rhythm to the percussive playing of acoustic guitars. Arms and hands swing expressively, necks turn and heels keep up the... more

Feb 12, 2014 1:47 AM Local Music

