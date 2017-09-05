Frank Sinatra
Sinatra Swings at the Royal Festival Hall
Frank Sinatra was still in his peakyears, a couple decades before time began to collect its inevitable chargesagainst his voice, at his 1962 concert in the Royal Festival Hall. Royalty waspresent, but all eyes were on the perf.. more
Sep 5, 2017 3:19 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 1, 2017
Two new DVD releases of Frank Sinatra’s Timex-sponsored TV specials have been released: “The Frank Sinatra Collection: The Timex Shows Vol. 1" and “The Frank Sinatra Collection: The Timex Shows Vol. 2." more
May 30, 2017 3:07 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Frank Sinatra: A Voice on Air, 1935-1955 (Columbia/Legacy)
A Voice on Air, 1935-1955 is one of the best of the recent crop of Frank Sinatra releases. The four-CD collection features radio performances with superbly cleaned-up sound and includes lots of comedy bits and banter between Sinatra and oth... more
Dec 8, 2015 6:56 PM John Jahn Album Reviews
From Sinatra to Eternity
Aug 4, 2015 1:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole
As cover acts go, you could do far worse than Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. Ed Franks & Robin Adkins have been doing their act Our Way for a few years now on various stages all over the general area. With a classy program of old standa.. more
Jul 17, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Charles Walters Made Hollywood Dance
It was a sweet coincidence that Cary Grant and director Charles Walters endedtheir long careers with the same movie, Walk, Don’t Run (1966). Grant announcedthat the film would be his last before saying goodbye to Hollywood. However,Walters had .. more
Mar 12, 2015 9:20 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
A Hole In the Head
Frank Capra (It’s a Wonderful Life) reached the end zone of his career before making A Hole in the Head (1959). The director assembled a top cast for his adaptation of Arnold Schulman’s Broadway,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Mar 9, 2015 12:56 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
One Man’s Guide to Holiday Movies
Richard G. Carter offers short descriptions of 12 classic films invoking Christmas in a quirky, darker manner. Each has at least one memorable Yuletide scene or depicts a nontraditional Santa Claus, and each is slice-of-life serious. more
Dec 23, 2014 9:27 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Alec Wilder (University of Illinois Press), by Philip Lambert
Although not widely recognized today, Alec Wilder’s songs were sung by Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra and performed by Keith Jarrett and Kenny Burrell. His compositions for the concert hall combined jazz with classical more
Mar 28, 2013 5:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
Jerry Grillo's Traditional Jazz Stylings
Jerry Grillo has been at it long enough to call himself a veteran—even if he answered his calling as a jazz singer relatively late in life. Only after retiring from a career as a schoolteacher in 1992 was Grillo able to devote himself to hi... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 2 Comments
Jeff Mangum @ The Pabst Theater
It feels like forever ago when album releases constituted as events—fans circling their calendars, huddling outside record stores on Tuesday mornings and eagerly tearing through the always-cumbersome cellophane wrapping in order to finally... more
Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Anything Goes
Frank Sinatra was just emerging from his career slump when he was tapped for a televised production of Cole Porter's musical Anything Goes. It's telling that he wasn't the star of the 1954 episode of the Colegate Comedy Hour but was second-bill.. more
Apr 29, 2011 11:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
From Milwaukee to Vegas and Back Again
In a career spanning more than half a century, Milwaukee’s Richard Eliot has played guitar on recordings by Elvis Presley and Perry Como, Patti Page and Harry James. He went on tour with Sammy Davis Jr. and Shirley MacLaine. And during his ... more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Sinatra’s Big Concert
Frank Sinatra was in good form, taking the stage with cavalier’s ease. It was 1982 and the Chairman of the Board was still only 66 and trekking around the world from stadium to arena. His show at the Altos de Chavon Ampitheatre in the Dominica.. more
Dec 4, 2010 4:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brandi Carlile
Like so many of her adult-contemporary peers who owe much of their name recognition to appearances on the “Grey’s Anatomy” soundtrack, Brandi Carlile plays melancholic but melodious folk-pop. She distinguishes herself, though, with an un more
Apr 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Revisiting Brideshead
Evelyn Waugh’s meditation on faith and its absence, and the varieties of love and desire, found a new audience in the 1980s through a British television production of Brideshead Revisited. Readers of Waugh’s novel and fans of the lengthy miniseri.. more
Jan 18, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood