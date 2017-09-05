RSS

Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra was still in his peakyears, a couple decades before time began to collect its inevitable chargesagainst his voice, at his 1962 concert in the Royal Festival Hall. Royalty waspresent, but all eyes were on the perf.. more

Sep 5, 2017 3:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

Two new DVD releases of Frank Sinatra’s Timex-sponsored TV specials have been released: “The Frank Sinatra Collection: The Timex Shows Vol. 1" and “The Frank Sinatra Collection: The Timex Shows Vol. 2." more

May 30, 2017 3:07 PM Home Movies

A Voice on Air, 1935-1955 is one of the best of the recent crop of Frank Sinatra releases. The four-CD collection features radio performances with superbly cleaned-up sound and includes lots of comedy bits and banter between Sinatra and oth... more

Dec 8, 2015 6:56 PM Album Reviews

Aug 4, 2015 1:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

As cover acts go, you could do far worse than Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. Ed Franks & Robin Adkins have been doing their act Our Way for a few years now on various stages all over the general area. With a classy program of old standa.. more

Jul 17, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

It was a sweet coincidence that Cary Grant and director Charles Walters endedtheir long careers with the same movie, Walk, Don’t Run (1966). Grant announcedthat the film would be his last before saying goodbye to Hollywood. However,Walters had .. more

Mar 12, 2015 9:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

Frank Capra (It’s a Wonderful Life) reached the end zone of his career before making A Hole in the Head (1959). The director assembled a top cast for his adaptation of Arnold Schulman’s Broadway,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Mar 9, 2015 12:56 AM Home Movies

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Richard G. Carter offers short descriptions of 12 classic films invoking Christmas in a quirky, darker manner. Each has at least one memorable Yuletide scene or depicts a nontraditional Santa Claus, and each is slice-of-life serious. more

Dec 23, 2014 9:27 PM A&E Feature

Although not widely recognized today, Alec Wilder’s songs were sung by Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra and performed by Keith Jarrett and Kenny Burrell. His compositions for the concert hall combined jazz with classical more

Mar 28, 2013 5:21 PM Books

Jerry Grillo has been at it long enough to call himself a veteran—even if he answered his calling as a jazz singer relatively late in life. Only after retiring from a career as a schoolteacher in 1992 was Grillo able to devote himself to hi... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

It feels like forever ago when album releases constituted as events—fans circling their calendars, huddling outside record stores on Tuesday mornings and eagerly tearing through the always-cumbersome cellophane wrapping in order to finally... more

Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Frank Sinatra was just emerging from his career slump when he was tapped for a televised production of Cole Porter's musical Anything Goes. It's telling that he wasn't the star of the 1954 episode of the Colegate Comedy Hour but was second-bill.. more

Apr 29, 2011 11:28 AM I Hate Hollywood

In a career spanning more than half a century, Milwaukee’s Richard Eliot has played guitar on recordings by Elvis Presley and Perry Como, Patti Page and Harry James. He went on tour with Sammy Davis Jr. and Shirley MacLaine. And during his ... more

Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

 Frank Sinatra was in good form, taking the stage with cavalier’s ease. It was 1982 and the Chairman of the Board was still only 66 and trekking around the world from stadium to arena. His show at the Altos de Chavon Ampitheatre in the Dominica.. more

Dec 4, 2010 4:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

A new report from the nonpartisan watchdog group Justice at Stake shows just how far Wisconsin has fallen. According to the report, campaigns for the state Supreme Court were among the costliest in the country. Total Supreme Court spending ... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

The Milwaukee Brewers enter game three of their four-game home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at 7:10 p.m. more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The last time America found itself in a budget debate pitting domestic priorities against war expenditures, Richard Nixon was in the White House and David Obey was the youngest member of Congress—an antiwar liberal whose insurgent campaign ... more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

Many a memorable children's tale takes place on a rainy afternoon. If it weren't for the c The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe ,Books more

Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Like so many of her adult-contemporary peers who owe much of their name recognition to appearances on the “Grey’s Anatomy” soundtrack, Brandi Carlile plays melancholic but melodious folk-pop. She distinguishes herself, though, with an un more

Apr 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Evelyn Waugh’s meditation on faith and its absence, and the varieties of love and desire, found a new audience in the 1980s through a British television production of Brideshead Revisited. Readers of Waugh’s novel and fans of the lengthy miniseri.. more

Jan 18, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

