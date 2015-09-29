RSS

Frankie Latina

Milwaukee recording artist Eric Beaumont (aka Eric Blowtorch) collaborated with his father, Texas A&M emeritus history professor Roger Beaumont, on a radio play in the form of an operetta, The Ethiopian Ball. A host of prestigious Milwaukee... more

Sep 29, 2015 9:42 PM Off the Cuff

Sep 25, 2014 12:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

Hamlet is the ghost that keepscoming and two Milwaukee filmmakers, Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant, have produced anew rendition of the familiar story with HamletA.D.D.The tone is mock serious. As the stentorianvoice on the trailer intones, i.. more

May 8, 2014 12:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

Director Frankie Latina has begun work on Snap Shot, his second feature-length film. Starring Danny Trejo and native son Mark Borchardt, shooting is slated for Milwaukee this spring. Latina’s debut, Modus Operandi more

May 21, 2013 1:40 AM Off the Cuff

 Director Frankie Latina andscreenwriter Gilbert Trejo are raising money for their next film, Snap Shot ,through the Sundance Institute artist services page on Kickstarter. Latinahopes to begin shooting Snap Shot in Milwaukee this s.. more

Mar 9, 2013 5:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

Mark Borchardt, the low- (or was it no-?) budget filmmaker documented in the 1999 cult favorite American Movie, hasn't stood still in the years since he first made a splash. He has appeared on “Late Show With David Letterman” and other... more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

After the Sex Pistols imploded in 1978, singer John Lydon went on to form the band he would spend the next 14 years with: Public Image Ltd., which would become nearly as important in shaping post-punk as the Pistols had been shaping punk. more

Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Video games have undeniably impacted contemporary culture, and this week a new comedy pays tribute to the era that gave rise to darkened arcades all over the country. The second new show to debut in as many weeks, Vince Figueroa’s 8-Bit War... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Breaking into the popular consciousness with his regular “Back in Black” segments on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” comedian Lewis Black seemed to tap a bottomless well of anger and vitriol, like a funnier version of the &ldquo more

Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

