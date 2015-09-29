Frankie Latina
Father-Son Radio Play on WMSE
Milwaukee recording artist Eric Beaumont (aka Eric Blowtorch) collaborated with his father, Texas A&M emeritus history professor Roger Beaumont, on a radio play in the form of an operetta, The Ethiopian Ball. A host of prestigious Milwaukee... more
Sep 29, 2015 9:42 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Frankie Latina’s Snapshot
Sep 25, 2014 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hamlet A.D.D.
Hamlet is the ghost that keepscoming and two Milwaukee filmmakers, Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant, have produced anew rendition of the familiar story with HamletA.D.D.The tone is mock serious. As the stentorianvoice on the trailer intones, i.. more
May 8, 2014 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Seriously Seedy and Inspired
Director Frankie Latina has begun work on Snap Shot, his second feature-length film. Starring Danny Trejo and native son Mark Borchardt, shooting is slated for Milwaukee this spring. Latina’s debut, Modus Operandi more
May 21, 2013 1:40 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Frankie Latina’s Snap Shot
Director Frankie Latina andscreenwriter Gilbert Trejo are raising money for their next film, Snap Shot ,through the Sundance Institute artist services page on Kickstarter. Latinahopes to begin shooting Snap Shot in Milwaukee this s.. more
Mar 9, 2013 5:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mark Borchardt Beyond 'American Movie'
Mark Borchardt, the low- (or was it no-?) budget filmmaker documented in the 1999 cult favorite American Movie, hasn't stood still in the years since he first made a splash. He has appeared on “Late Show With David Letterman” and other... more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Public Image Ltd.
After the Sex Pistols imploded in 1978, singer John Lydon went on to form the band he would spend the next 14 years with: Public Image Ltd., which would become nearly as important in shaping post-punk as the Pistols had been shaping punk. more
Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alchemist Theatre Brings Classic Video Games to Life
Video games have undeniably impacted contemporary culture, and this week a new comedy pays tribute to the era that gave rise to darkened arcades all over the country. The second new show to debut in as many weeks, Vince Figueroa’s 8-Bit War... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Lewis Black
Breaking into the popular consciousness with his regular “Back in Black” segments on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” comedian Lewis Black seemed to tap a bottomless well of anger and vitriol, like a funnier version of the &ldquo more
Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee