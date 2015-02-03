Franz Liszt
Glamour of Tchaikovsky, Subtleties of Sibelius
With James Feddeck as guest conductor for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, last Friday’s performance highlighted the glamour of Tchaikovsky and the subtleties of Sibelius. more
Feb 3, 2015 9:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
‘A Violin’s Life’
Frankly Music features Frank Almond and pianist William Wolfram in a program previewing their CD, A Violin’s Life, scheduled for release on Avie Records later this spring. All of the works on the CD have direct historical more
Feb 17, 2013 10:53 PM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature
The MSO’s Dramatic, Understated Masterpieces
One of the founding fathers of German Romanticism, Carl Maria von Weber, is today best remembered for his seminal opera, Der Freischutz (1821). Weber was the quintessential Romantic artist, turning to myth, folklore, more
Nov 8, 2012 2:58 PM John Jahn Classical Music