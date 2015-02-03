RSS

Franz Liszt

classicalreview_jamesfeddeck_benjaminealovega.jpg.jpe

Photo by Benjamin Ealovega

With James Feddeck as guest conductor for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, last Friday’s performance highlighted the glamour of Tchaikovsky and the subtleties of Sibelius. more

Feb 3, 2015 9:07 PM Classical Music

frankalmond.jpg.jpe

Frankly Music features Frank Almond and pianist William Wolfram in a program previewing their CD, A Violin’s Life, scheduled for release on Avie Records later this spring. All of the works on the CD have direct historical more

Feb 17, 2013 10:53 PM A&E Feature

One of the founding fathers of German Romanticism, Carl Maria von Weber, is today best remembered for his seminal opera, Der Freischutz (1821). Weber was the quintessential Romantic artist, turning to myth, folklore, more

Nov 8, 2012 2:58 PM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES