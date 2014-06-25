Free Speech
Bradley Foundation Bankrolled Groups Pushing Back on Scott Walker’s John Doe Criminal Probe
The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more
Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM Brendan Fischer News Features 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Free Speech at Risk
The Republicans in power in Madison have shown once again that they believe the state Capitol belongs to them, and not We the People... more
Sep 13, 2012 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Why Is Abele Afraid to Let the Public Speak?
With the 2010 Citizens United decision, the U.S. Supreme Court made one of the most damaging rulings in its history. The ruling essentially said that corporations can spend unlimited money from corporate treasuries on election campaigns... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Why We Can't Outlaw Hatred
Let's take a break from politics, mass murder and all those other divisive topics in the news... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Sedition at UWM
When we hear that sedition is raging out of control at the University of Wisconsi UWM Post ,Taking Liberties more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments