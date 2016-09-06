Fugazi
Bright Black Reluctantly Embrace the ‘E’ Word
It’s a lonely existence being an emo band in Milwaukee. Although the city was one of the creative hubs for the genre during its ’90s incarnations, emo hasn’t had much of a presence here since,Local Music more
Sep 6, 2016 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Hear the First Track from Hot Coffin 2.0, "A Lesson in Sleep"
If Milwaukee rockers Hot Coffin don't sound quite as you remember them, it's not just you. Since releasing their debut album Law last February, the group has swapped original singer Sean Williamson for Chris Chuzles, formerly of Disguised by Birds.. more
Jun 24, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Influenced: Volunteer and MKE Punk's Martin Defatte Talks Fugazi
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. In this introductory piece, we spoke with Martin Defatte—former mem,Music Feature more
Feb 4, 2014 10:31 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Disguised as Birds Sign Off With One Last EP
Milwaukee will never lack post-hardcore bands that sound like Fugazi—at any point there are at least a handful of visible ones playing multiple shows each month—but Disguised as Birds, a quartet that announced their break up this month after nearl.. more
Jan 30, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hot Coffin’s Self-Accepting Rock ’n’ Roll
The 2000s found punk music in transition, as the purebred traditionalist and pop-punk bands of the ’90s gave way to a tide of younger emo and post-hardcore groups with more dramatic songs and fussier hair. For a while these more
Feb 18, 2013 5:18 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
‘Positive Vibrations’ Night Goes Back to Reggae’s Roots
Though Milwaukee isn’t by any means known for its reggae scene, the genre has maintained a steady enough presence at local clubs and bars that fans can catch a reggae DJ most nights of the week. Seeing a reggae band live, though, is more of... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Double Dagger's "Masks": The Rewards of Imitation
Few music scenes put more pressure on themselves than the D.C. punk and post-hardcore scene. For decades, the scene evolved frantically, as if driven by internal competition, with bands pushing themselves to the limits on each new album, searching.. more
Mar 26, 2010 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Becoming An Urban Planner
Those looking for a career in the complicated field of urban planning need all the help that they can get, but authors Michael Bayer (of Annapolis Environmental Resources Management), Nancy Frank (an associate professor and chair of more
Feb 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Richard Haas: Thirty Years of Looking at Architecture
Though artist Richard Haas is best known for his large trompe l'oeil murals grafting the unsightly wounds of postwar expansion in cities like New York and Chicago, it's his prints that serve as a bedrock fo,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee