Fugazi

It’s a lonely existence being an emo band in Milwaukee. Although the city was one of the creative hubs for the genre during its ’90s incarnations, emo hasn’t had much of a presence here since,Local Music more

Sep 6, 2016 3:09 PM Local Music 1 Comments

If Milwaukee rockers Hot Coffin don't sound quite as you remember them, it's not just you. Since releasing their debut album Law last February, the group has swapped original singer Sean Williamson for Chris Chuzles, formerly of Disguised by Birds.. more

Jun 24, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. In this introductory piece, we spoke with Martin Defatte—former mem,Music Feature more

Feb 4, 2014 10:31 AM Music Feature

Milwaukee will never lack post-hardcore bands that sound like Fugazi—at any point there are at least a handful of visible ones playing multiple shows each month—but Disguised as Birds, a quartet that announced their break up this month after nearl.. more

Jan 30, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

The 2000s found punk music in transition, as the purebred traditionalist and pop-punk bands of the ’90s gave way to a tide of younger emo and post-hardcore groups with more dramatic songs and fussier hair. For a while these more

Feb 18, 2013 5:18 PM Music Feature

Though Milwaukee isn’t by any means known for its reggae scene, the genre has maintained a steady enough presence at local clubs and bars that fans can catch a reggae DJ most nights of the week. Seeing a reggae band live, though, is more of... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Few music scenes put more pressure on themselves than the D.C. punk and post-hardcore scene. For decades, the scene evolved frantically, as if driven by internal competition, with bands pushing themselves to the limits on each new album, searching.. more

Mar 26, 2010 2:14 PM On Music

Those looking for a career in the complicated field of urban planning need all the help that they can get, but authors Michael Bayer (of Annapolis Environmental Resources Management), Nancy Frank (an associate professor and chair of more

Feb 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Though artist Richard Haas is best known for his large trompe l'oeil murals grafting the unsightly wounds of postwar expansion in cities like New York and Chicago, it's his prints that serve as a bedrock fo,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

