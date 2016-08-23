Full Frontal Puppetry
Porn, Oh!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner watches a lot of porn. Exciting events include a book signing at Boswell with Michael Takach, author of LGBT Milwaukee, Aug. 25; Cleavage III at the Wherehouse benefiting the Alma Center... more
Aug 23, 2016 2:38 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Zombies Speak!
Angry Young Men Ltd. is a local troupe “of geeks, artisans, mad scientists and drinkin' buddies” who put on puppet comedy-variety shows. They brought friends to chat with Off the Cuff... more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Angry Young Men: Potentially Subversively Commercial
Angry Young Men . . .the people who developed the Night of the Living Dead Puppet show have launched a regular variety show called Full Frontal Puppetry. Sort of a weird mutation of the Muppet Show under the influence of iconoclastic rogue in.. more
Jun 11, 2012 11:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Puppets, Puppets, Puppets, Puppets, Puppets
What with it being election day, I figured I may as well talk about puppets. Some time ago, I saw a picture someone had posted on Facebook. It was a classic image of Jim Henson surrounded by a huge cast of characters. Everyone of them had a disti.. more
Jun 6, 2012 3:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Angry Young Men's Cavalcade of Blasphemy
The team that brought the world the Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show returns to Soulstice this month for another evening of Full Frontal Puppetry. This months doubtlessly offbeat variety show comes with puppets and special guest Matt Zembrow.. more
Feb 29, 2012 5:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tyondai Braxton
While there aren’t any of Battles’ pounding beats,Braxton does make use of hi YellowShark ,CD Reviews more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews 1 Comments
Encore for Wisconsin’s Grand Theaters
Written by theater director Brian Leahy Doyleand profusely illustrated by photographer Ma Encore! The Renaissance of WisconsinOpera Houses ,Books more
Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Buckethead w/ Heatbox and Wolff
One of the oddest entities to make a name in the expansive jam scene, Buckethead is a masked performer with a bucket on his head. He also claims to have been raised by chickens. His difficult and dense progressive metal riffs have earned th... more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments