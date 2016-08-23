RSS

Full Frontal Puppetry

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner watches a lot of porn. Exciting events include a book signing at Boswell with Michael Takach, author of LGBT Milwaukee, Aug. 25; Cleavage III at the Wherehouse benefiting the Alma Center... more

Aug 23, 2016 2:38 PM Dear Ruthie

Angry Young Men Ltd. is a local troupe “of geeks, artisans, mad scientists and drinkin' buddies” who put on puppet comedy-variety shows. They brought friends to chat with Off the Cuff... more

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

 Angry Young Men . . .the people who developed the Night of the Living Dead Puppet show have launched a regular variety show called Full Frontal Puppetry. Sort of a weird mutation of  the Muppet Show under the influence of iconoclastic rogue  in.. more

Jun 11, 2012 11:05 AM Theater

What with it being election day, I figured I may as well talk about puppets. Some time ago, I saw a picture someone had posted on Facebook. It was a classic image of Jim Henson surrounded by a huge cast of characters. Everyone of them had a disti.. more

Jun 6, 2012 3:59 AM Theater

The team that brought the world the Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show returns to Soulstice this month for another evening of Full Frontal Puppetry. This months doubtlessly offbeat variety show comes with puppets and special guest Matt Zembrow.. more

Feb 29, 2012 5:23 AM Theater

While there aren’t any of Battles’ pounding beats,Braxton does make use of hi YellowShark ,CD Reviews more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

Written by theater director Brian Leahy Doyleand profusely illustrated by photographer Ma Encore! The Renaissance of WisconsinOpera Houses ,Books more

Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM Books

One of the oddest entities to make a name in the expansive jam scene, Buckethead is a masked performer with a bucket on his head. He also claims to have been raised by chickens. His difficult and dense progressive metal riffs have earned th... more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

