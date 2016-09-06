fusion
Mn’JAM experiment: Live with a Boom
On Live with a Boom, Mn’JAM experiment mixes original music with songs by Radiohead (“Optimistic”) and George Gershwin (“It Ain’t Necessarily So”). Fusion crisscrosses with funk, hip-hop with scat singing, squealing turntables with wa... more
Sep 6, 2016 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Stories For A Summer’s Night at Fusion
I love the feeling of brick walls and a tall tin ceiling in summer. There’s a kind of a coolly cavernous feel about a place like that. All the vertical space radiates with its own kind of emotional warmth given the right performance. Kenosha.. more
Jun 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Delhi 2 Dublin @ Shank Hall
You know what they say about the family who dance together...OK, maybe no one says anything about such a clan, but Tarun Nayar of Delhi 2 Dublin mentioned to the Shank Hall audience assembled Wednes,Concert Reviews more
Oct 16, 2014 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Not Your Average Joe
Few guitarist-singers explode onto the scene as quietly and swiftly as Joe Wray. The 33-year-old Milwaukeean traveled the world as a Marine, spent time on the East Coast, and then found his passion as a musician, literally more
Dec 20, 2012 4:13 PM Kenya C. Evans Off the Cuff
Third Ward's Stellar Kanpai
In 2008, Brian Park opened Wasabi in Brookfield. The results of the restaurant's Japanese fusion cuisine were dazzling. Now Park has opened Kanpai, located in the spot formerly occupied by Nanakusa in Milwaukee's Third Ward... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Spy From Cairo
World music can sometimes resemble fusion cuisine, becoming a contrived novelty whose appeal is paper-thin. However, disparate ingredients can sometimes produce a pleasing dish. In the case of music, The Spy From Cairo pulls off a coup on i... more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Music for Strings & Things
With their next concert, the Philomusica String Quartet—newest resident faculty ensemble at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music—begins a multi-year canvassing of all the quartets of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827). Appropriately enough, th... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music