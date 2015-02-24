G-Spot

Free Your Mind and Your Ass Will Follow: An Interview with The Ultimate Guide to Prostate Pleasure’s Aislinn Emirzian
Aislinn Emirzian has been road tripping around the country in an RV since January to promote her new book, The Ultimate Guide to Prostate Pleasure. She landed in Milwaukee last Friday and was kind enough to sit down with me at Beans and Bar...
Jul 3, 2013 4:46 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Yet Another Crappy G-Spot Study
Unless you live under a rock, it's likely that you heard at least a little bit about the latest ridiculous "is-there-or-isn't-there" study about the G-spot, which was publicized...
May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Do All Women Have a G-Spot?
Do all women have a G-spot? I have been trying to find my wife's for years now, and I just cannot find it. I know it is supposed to be in about 2 inches on the front side. What might I be doing wrong?
Jun 17, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments