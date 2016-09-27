Gala
Ibsen’s Enemy of the People with Company of Strangers opening this week
Henrik Ibsen’s Enemy of the People was ahead of its time. The 1882 play concerns itself with a Dr. Stockmann who has discovered that a town’s baths are contaminated. They’re a threat to public health. He resolves to release his findings publicly.. more
Sep 27, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
South Milwaukee PAC Celebrates 10 Years with Gala
Jointhe South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC) on May 1 for its 10th Anniversary Gala: AnExtravaganza of Local Talent. The evening’s twenty acts will feature more than 100amateurs and professionals from the Milwaukee, Madison and Janesv.. more
Apr 22, 2015 9:54 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Around MKE
6th Annual Holiday Charity Gala
It's time once again for the big Holiday Gala to raise money to benefit the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee. They provide important services to the underprivileged in our community. Santa and his crew will be making an appearance. DJSeoul K... more
Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bad Lieutenant
For hardcore fans of New Order and Joy Division, the wait is over—somewhat. Even though the erupting Icelandic volcano postponed Bad Lieutenant’s U.S. tour, the band’s music remains intact. Former New Order lead singer Bernard Sumner sta more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Album Reviews 1 Comments
Lollapalooza Schedule Cemented, With Some Unfortunate Overlap
Further dampening my enthusiasm for this year's Lollapalooza, which I still think lacks the major-event headliners of past years, is a splotchy schedule that tends to pit some of the most exciting mid-level acts against each other in the same time.. more
Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Special Prosecutor for Wall Street
Debate over how to resolve the nation's financial emergency is taking a salutary direction Boiler Room ,News Features more
Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
The Wisconsin State Fair
Here’s hoping you’ve worked up an appetite, because it’s cream-puff eati Hi Infidelity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee