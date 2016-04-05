RSS

The New Orleans ensemble Galactic looks to the future on their latest record, Into The Deep. more

Apr 5, 2016 1:42 PM Music Feature

This week Mitten Fest brings pale festivalgoers back outdoors, Riff Raff brings the party and Woman Up! returns. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

New Orleans’ Galactic is one of the few bands in the jam scene to attempt hip-hop without embarrassing themselves. Unlike all the bands that condescend with novelty covers of contemporary rap hits, Galactic more

Jan 29, 2014 6:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Summerfest has announced its first 2014 Marcus Amphitheater headliner: Lady Gaga. The pop provocateur's latest album Artpop hasn't been a smash quite on the scale of her previous albums, The Fame Monster and Born This Way , but it still debuted at.. more

Dec 10, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

The New Orleans jam band Galactic earned their reputation in part for their ability to tastefully infuse hip-hop into their music. In the past they've even toured with Chali 2na of the Jurassic 5 and Boots Riley of The Coup. Lately they've made it.. more

Jan 7, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

Jul 4, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

No city in America has a richer funk tradition than New Orleans, and the Crescent City boldly entered the 21st century with Galactic. The band's deep hometown roots are on display all over The Other Side of Midnight, which features Cyril Ne... more

May 10, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

New Orleans has always been America’s most unique city, nurturing great music from the days of Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong through the present. Galactic, a contemporary Crescent City band, has second-line marching band rhythms and... more

Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Thinking beyond the usual Rocky Horror Picture Show midnight routine, Milwaukee’s Warped Cast gives the same loving, live treatment to other cult films, like Little Shop of Horrors and Clue. Their latest selection, the 1988 Tim ,Today in Mi... more

Nov 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I check the Cost of War site every month just to maintain perspective.With the testimony of David Petraeus and his Tonto, the trillion dollarfigures are finally beyond whispering levels. To date, $509.7 billionspent and we are on the way to two.. more

Apr 10, 2008 4:00 AM News Features

In addition to the noodly guitar synonymous with jam music and the requisite funk and jaz From the Corner to the Block ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Carr What was the inspiration behind “Playback”? ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

