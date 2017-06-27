RSS

Gallery 224

artpreview_latinoarts_a.jpg.jpe

“The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist" begins its run on June 29 at Latino Arts, 1028 S. Ninth St., and the “PORT PHOTO Photography Show" exhibition opens the following day at Gallery 224, 224 E. Main St., Port Washington. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:31 AM Visual Arts

artpreview_gallery224_a_.jpg.jpe

In “Mirrors and Leaves,” from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Port Washington’s Gallery 224 (224 E. Main St.), Vietnamese artist Binh Danh will give a presentation on his use of analog photographic processes. more

May 10, 2016 3:22 PM Visual Arts

windows.jpg.jpe

WasteCap Resource Solutions

“Reduce, Reuse,Recycle” is the mantra of the environmentally conscientious. WasteCap ResourceSolutions is doing its part with the opening of its architectural salvage materialswarehouse, which opens to the public on July 15th. But if .. more

Jul 13, 2015 4:57 PM Around MKE

thinkstockphotos-505142337.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

If you spendmost of your time in the central business district you may not know why MilwaukeeCounty park’s were awarded the 2009 National Gold Medal Award "forexcellence in the field of park and recreation management" by the NationalRecreatio.. more

Jun 16, 2015 7:27 PM Around MKE

artpreview_gallery224.jpg.jpe

So frequently are we presented with bad alternatives that numerous colloquial expressions have been cast to designate the situation: being between a rock and a hard place, between the devil and the deep blue sea, between Scylla and Charybdi... more

Nov 12, 2014 12:12 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

Once, the divine Plato proposed that “featherless biped” would finally put to rest the search for a satisfactory definition of the human being. When the Cynic philosopher Diogenes countered with a plucked chicken, Plato was compelled to... more

Sep 24, 2014 1:39 AM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

The opening reception, Aug. 1, from 6-8 p.m., may lag a few weeks behind the de facto opening of two exhibitions at the Delafield Art Center, but as they say, better late than never.The self-explanatorily titled exhibition more

Jul 29, 2014 11:20 PM Visual Arts

blogimage11837.jpe

Firestarter Films (FSF) provides a unique opportunity for Midwest filmmakers to network with Milwaukee’s film community, showcase their work and receive audience feedback. FSF’s 10th event, taking place Aug. 15 at the Harley-Davidson Museum... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage11733.jpe

The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more

Aug 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES