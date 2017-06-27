Gallery 224
Big Ideas at Latino Arts
“The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist" begins its run on June 29 at Latino Arts, 1028 S. Ninth St., and the “PORT PHOTO Photography Show" exhibition opens the following day at Gallery 224, 224 E. Main St., Port Washington. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:31 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
In Praise of Analog Photography
In “Mirrors and Leaves,” from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Port Washington’s Gallery 224 (224 E. Main St.), Vietnamese artist Binh Danh will give a presentation on his use of analog photographic processes. more
May 10, 2016 3:22 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Preserving the Past Around Milwaukee
“Reduce, Reuse,Recycle” is the mantra of the environmentally conscientious. WasteCap ResourceSolutions is doing its part with the opening of its architectural salvage materialswarehouse, which opens to the public on July 15th. But if .. more
Jul 13, 2015 4:57 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Birds, Bees and Trees Around Milwaukee
If you spendmost of your time in the central business district you may not know why MilwaukeeCounty park’s were awarded the 2009 National Gold Medal Award "forexcellence in the field of park and recreation management" by the NationalRecreatio.. more
Jun 16, 2015 7:27 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Avant Archaic Alternatives @ Gallery 224
So frequently are we presented with bad alternatives that numerous colloquial expressions have been cast to designate the situation: being between a rock and a hard place, between the devil and the deep blue sea, between Scylla and Charybdi... more
Nov 12, 2014 12:12 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Maker Faire: The Joys of Making
Once, the divine Plato proposed that “featherless biped” would finally put to rest the search for a satisfactory definition of the human being. When the Cynic philosopher Diogenes countered with a plucked chicken, Plato was compelled to... more
Sep 24, 2014 1:39 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
New at the Delafield Art Center
The opening reception, Aug. 1, from 6-8 p.m., may lag a few weeks behind the de facto opening of two exhibitions at the Delafield Art Center, but as they say, better late than never.The self-explanatorily titled exhibition more
Jul 29, 2014 11:20 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Firestarter Films Ignites Passion for Cinema
Firestarter Films (FSF) provides a unique opportunity for Midwest filmmakers to network with Milwaukee’s film community, showcase their work and receive audience feedback. FSF’s 10th event, taking place Aug. 15 at the Harley-Davidson Museum... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Film Reviews
Wicked
The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more
Aug 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee