Gallery 2622
Lynden Sculpture Garden’s Winter Carnival
The Lynden Sculpture Garden celebrates its annual Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The future is the family oriented event’s theme and many crafts, demonstrations and other activities will be offered. General admi... more
Feb 2, 2016 4:07 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Sewings for Seafarers in ‘Haul Away Home’
In “Haul Away Home,” at Gallery 2622 from April 3-30, Milwaukee artist Maggie Sasso continues her celebration of the relics of maritime culture with hand-sewn replicas of life preservers, oars, buoys, signal flares and other seafaring st... more
Mar 31, 2015 7:47 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘The Human Condition’ at the Chazen in Madison
It’s said that the family that plays together, stays together. But what about the spouses that collect ceramics together? They put on exhibitions at the Chazen Museum of Art. “The Human Condition: The Stephen and Pamela Hootkin Collection o... more
Sep 2, 2014 3:49 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
An Abundance of Art Happenings: June 5 and 6
Each week thethree events discussed in the Art Preview column in the Shepherd 's print edition are winnowed from amore comprehensive list of that week's happenings. This list occasionally consists of upwardsof ten events. The decision concer.. more
Jun 1, 2014 9:47 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Taking a Tour of Wisconsin Potteries
Though the members of the Clay Collective specialize in diverse styles and methods, the association of regional artists is united by a shared love of getting a bit of dirt under their fingernails. They knead, throw, shape, shave, fire and g... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:14 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Art About Art
There’s an endemic belief that artists know not what they do: that their works are wrought not through reflection but through inspiration—etymologically, being breathed into (namely, by a spirit or the gods). “Bilde Künstler! Rede nicht! / ... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:00 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Teresa Lind @ Gallery 2622
The personable Teresa Lind came to Milwaukee Friday night from Neenah for an opening of her solo exhibition at Wauwatosa's Gallery 2622. The young sculptor most recently participated in “Unruffled Views: Dress as Symbol” at Door County's Pe.. more
Jul 2, 2011 1:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Art and Summer Weather on A June Friday
Art along the lakeshore engaged Milwaukee last Friday on one of the first summer nights. Whether at Bay View's inaugural Gallery Night or in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building Block Party, visitors discovered music and refreshments to.. more
Jun 8, 2011 8:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
John J. Korom @ Gallery 2622
John J. Korom envisioned Gallery 2622 to showcase Westside Milwaukee art. Located at 2622 North Wauwatosa Avenue, the renovated building doubles as office space for his creative commercial architectural photography. When Korom works or holds .. more
Sep 6, 2010 3:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Dawn Farina @ Gallery 2622
Dawn Farina creates under the name “Modern Design," a name that graced the new exhibit at Gallery 2622 (2622 Wauwatosa Avenue) she opened last Friday night with the help of owners John and Nancy Korum. Farina recently returned from Arizona t.. more
Jun 1, 2010 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Seven Keys to Slaughter Peak
For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical myste more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blues Traveler
The lineup, featuring guitarist Chan Kinchla, bassist Tad Kinchla, drummer Brendan Hill and keyboardist Ben Wilson, has remained relatively stable over the years. Popper’s own struggle with obesity, his emergency heart surgery and the death... more
Jun 28, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Today in Milwaukee
Green Eggs and...Wine?
Wine is green. Wine is green? Green is wine. Do you like that wine that's gr Wine is green? ,The Naked Vine more
Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Keeping Things Loeki
The recorder has wide-ranging and unique qualities, given its pure tone. An instrument of In Nomine ,Classical Music/Dance more
Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Issue of the Week: The Big Lie
They are at it again. The ultraconservativeWisconsin Policy Research Institute, WPRI, has Journal Sentinel. ,Expresso more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Kiss of Death
People like to talk about the demise of famous people happening in threes. And never was t Kiss of ,A&E Feature more
Nov 27, 2008 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Charlotte Fung Miller @ Gallery 2622
Charlotte Fung Miller exhibits this December at Gallery 2622, an office and gallery combined on 2622 Wauwatosa Avenue, or 76th Street, located just north of North Avenue. Her authentic Chinese brush paintings reveal her heritage that began with h.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts