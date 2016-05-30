RSS

May 30, 2016 1:09 PM Video Games are Dumb 1 Comments

May 30, 2016 1:09 PM Video Games are Dumb 1 Comments

How Bad is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We'll Tell You.

Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

VR is just around the corner! But do you care? Are video game voice actors going on strike? Is NBA 2K16's story mode kind of creepy? Listen to find out! Or don't! Whatever man!

Sep 28, 2015 1:46 PM Video Games are Dumb

Sep 28, 2015 1:46 PM Video Games are Dumb

The following review is spoiler free!  Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more

Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Video Games are Dumb

Yorbie-Episode 1: Payback’s a Bolt is a bad game. Furthermore, Yorbie is one of the worst games currently available on the PlayStation 4. The story is both paper thin and needlessly convoluted, the gameplay is dull and simplistic, and the presenta.. more

Mar 31, 2015 3:05 PM Video Games are Dumb

One of the things you sort of get used to with comic book-inspired games is the goofiness. Sometimes, it's goofy dialogue. Sometimes, it's goofy writing. Sometimes, it's goofy events. Darkness 2 has a little bit of all of this, which makes more

Feb 24, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

You’d think that little could be said about King Lear that hasn’t already been noted. After all, the 400-year-old Shakespearean drama has made it to the stage from a variety of angles over the centuries. Next week, however, Theatre Gigante&... more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

A Labor Day treat for local sports fans: The Milwaukee Brewers play a rare Monday afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals. more

Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Lee “Scratch” Perry was one of the most distinctive voices to emerge from reggae and an innovator in dub, the echo-laden, studio-generated island music offshoot. Revelation continues Perry’s journey through stream-of-consciousness Rasta more

Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

In a clever bit of marketing, Pabst Blue Ribbon has counter-programmed against Summerfest for the last three years, hosting its own free block party outside of the trendy Bay View corner tap Burnhearts. Last year a headlining set by Stephen more

Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

