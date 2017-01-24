The Gathering
Magnum: The Valley of Tears: The Ballads (Steamhammer/SPV)
Magnum’s The Valley of Tears: The Ballads is an ideal album for mid-winter introspection. Melodically, lyrically and structurally, these 10 remastered, partially remixed or even re-recorded songs provide an overview of Magnum’s gentler side... more
Jan 24, 2017 1:57 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
One Man’s Guide to Holiday Movies
Richard G. Carter offers short descriptions of 12 classic films invoking Christmas in a quirky, darker manner. Each has at least one memorable Yuletide scene or depicts a nontraditional Santa Claus, and each is slice-of-life serious. more
Dec 23, 2014 9:27 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
FUEL Milwaukee Staff and Volunteers
FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more
Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: The Gathering of Southeast Wisconsin Volunteers
The Gathering of Southeast Wisconsin, founded in 1982, is an independent nonprofit organization that provides ten free meals each week, 51 weeks a year, at three Milwaukee locations to people more
Dec 31, 2013 1:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Milwaukee Empty Bowls Volunteers
Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Milwaukee Empty Bowls is a local, entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that uses art to increase awareness about hunger in the community and raises funds more
Dec 26, 2013 11:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso