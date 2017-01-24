RSS

The Gathering

albumreviewmagnum.jpg.jpe

Magnum’s The Valley of Tears: The Ballads is an ideal album for mid-winter introspection. Melodically, lyrically and structurally, these 10 remastered, partially remixed or even re-recorded songs provide an overview of Magnum’s gentler side... more

Jan 24, 2017 1:57 PM Album Reviews

ae_christmascarol1938_bobandtinytimarrivehomefromchurch.jpg.jpe

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Richard G. Carter offers short descriptions of 12 classic films invoking Christmas in a quirky, darker manner. Each has at least one memorable Yuletide scene or depicts a nontraditional Santa Claus, and each is slice-of-life serious. more

Dec 23, 2014 9:27 PM A&E Feature

fuel.jpg.jpe

FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more

Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Expresso

The Gathering of Southeast Wisconsin, founded in 1982, is an independent nonprofit organization that provides ten free meals each week, 51 weeks a year, at three Milwaukee locations to people more

Dec 31, 2013 1:54 AM Expresso

486293_518613654833559_784175076_n.jpg.jpe

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Milwaukee Empty Bowls is a local, entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that uses art to increase awareness about hunger in the community and raises funds more

Dec 26, 2013 11:47 AM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES