Gay Marriage

Paul Masterson discusses the intricacies of breaking up and getting back together—as they relate to everyone regardless of orientation. more

Feb 7, 2017 4:21 PM My LGBTQ POV

Paul Masterson celebrates the marriage of an interracial Wisconsin gay couple who have been together nearly 50 years, endured tremendous harassment and homophobia, and remained committed to one another. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:12 PM My LGBTQ POV

The Shepherd Express’ LGBT Progress Awards recognize Donna Burkett, Carl Bogner, Tina Owen, Scott Gunkel, Michael Lisowski, Ed Seaberg and Doug Nelson for their work in the LGBT community. more

Jun 3, 2015 5:37 AM A&E Feature

TheU.S.Supreme Court declined to hear any cases on same-sex marriage this term. Ohto be a fly on the wall when this decision was made.Thegood news? That leaves in place the lower court decision striking downWisconsin’s reprehensible con.. more

Oct 6, 2014 2:52 PM Daily Dose

Sep 4, 2014 7:54 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more

Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Taking Liberties

Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more

Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM News Features

For honoring his conscience on the issue of marriage equality, President Obama earned angry rebukes... more

May 21, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

  A right-wing Republican from West Allis has been recruiting conservative candidat www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Taking Liberties more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Gay equality is more than just a matter of fairness— it’s also good for the economy. The estimated 15.3 million gay adults in the United Stateshave a combined buying power of more than $660 billion, and it’sestimated to grow to $835 billion b... more

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

