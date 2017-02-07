Gay Marriage
Working it Out On Valentine’s Day
Paul Masterson discusses the intricacies of breaking up and getting back together—as they relate to everyone regardless of orientation.
Feb 7, 2017 4:21 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Interracial Gay Couples are Not a New Thing
Paul Masterson celebrates the marriage of an interracial Wisconsin gay couple who have been together nearly 50 years, endured tremendous harassment and homophobia, and remained committed to one another.
Jun 21, 2016 3:12 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
The ‘Shepherd Express’ LGBT Progress Awards
The Shepherd Express' LGBT Progress Awards recognize Donna Burkett, Carl Bogner, Tina Owen, Scott Gunkel, Michael Lisowski, Ed Seaberg and Doug Nelson for their work in the LGBT community.
Jun 3, 2015 5:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff A&E Feature
Wisconsin Wins in U.S. Supreme Court’s Historic Non-Decision on Same Sex Marriage
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear any cases on same-sex marriage this term. The good news? That leaves in place the lower court decision striking down Wisconsin's reprehensible constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage.
Oct 6, 2014 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
A Big Win for Equality: Appeals Court Strikes Down Wisconsin’s Same-Sex Marriage Ban
Sep 4, 2014 7:54 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Defacing Our Constitution with Anti-LGBT Bigotry
Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn't be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments. What seems like a slick idea at the time can be embarrassing later.
Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Fight for Marriage Equality Continues
Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court's impending rulings on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples.
Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The True Way to Save Marriage
For honoring his conscience on the issue of marriage equality, President Obama earned angry rebukes from religious and political conservatives.
May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Fake Democrats
A right-wing Republican from West Allis has been recruiting conservative candidates to run as fake Democrats in Democratic primaries.
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
The Economic Case for Gay Equality
Gay equality is more than just a matter of fairness— it's also good for the economy. The estimated 15.3 million gay adults in the United States have a combined buying power of more than $660 billion, and it's estimated to grow to $835 billion by 2011.
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
