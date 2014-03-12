RSS

Gay Rights

It’s all too easy to separate the history of gay rights into pre- and post-Stonewall eras. The fight for gay rights, however, did not begin in 1969 at the Stonewall Inn. more

Mar 12, 2014 9:47 AM Theater

obama.jpg.jpe

One of many wrong things claimed before this year’s election was that there was no way 2012 could be as historic as President Barack Obama’s 2008 election as America’s first African-American president. more

Nov 12, 2012 4:52 PM Taking Liberties

tammky.jpg.jpe

I have been hesitant to write this column. But I have come to the conclusion it does matter that Wisconsin Democratic... more

Sep 17, 2012 4:37 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage19435.jpe

If New York is the City that Never Sleeps and Chicago is the Second City, San Francisco emerges in our collective consciousness as the nation's Weird City. Forever synonymous with the 1960s and the “Summer of Love,” San Francisco... more

Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage15559.jpe

Restoring once-progressive Wisconsin from the damage wrought by Gov. Scott Walker has become such a cause nationally it's easy to forget right-wing forces already... more

Jul 26, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

blogimage6860.jpe

The International Pop Overthrow Festival returns for a fourth year to Linneman's Riverwest Inn this week, from Thursday, May 5, to Saturday, May 6. The complete schedule is here. The event is something of a curiosity: a festival with a mostly loca.. more

May 10, 2011 6:10 PM On Music

blogimage2738.jpe

Last month, the CaliforniaSupreme Court struck down Proposition 22, a ballot referendum in which61% of the state’s residents voted that the word “marriage” should onlypertain to a union between a man and a woman. Since then, hundreds ofsame-sex c... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES