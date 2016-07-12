George Romero
Home Movies/Out on Digital 7.14
Rams, a prize-winning Icelandic film, concerns two elderly brothers, sheep farmers who haven’t exchanged a word in years. Although billed as a deadpan comedy, the humor is seldom apparent. The film works instead as a laconic observation of ... more
Jul 12, 2016 3:14 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The Breadking collective’s umbrella continues to widen, with a roster that now houses the antsy indie-rock of Animals in Human Attire, the pointed math-rock of Temple and the beatific folk and bluegrass of The more
Oct 28, 2014 11:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Night of the Living Tea Party?
Normally, right-wing spieler Charlie Sykesfocuses his selective ire on such targets as Obamacare and that by-now largelymythic hobgoblin, the “liberal media.” But for The New World Horror , Sykes tried on his film critic’.. more
Apr 24, 2014 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 18
More interesting than the zombies are the human survivors. In the third Living Dead movie by George Romero—the man most responsible for the space occupied in our imagination by zombies—mad science clashes with military madness, and fatalism... more
Sep 18, 2013 1:37 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Dawn of the Zombie
Moviezombies are usually lumbering, slow-moving creatures, but zombie movies keeparriving at such a fast clip that the 2008 Zombie Movies: The Ultimate Guide isalready out of date. Coming in time for Halloween the second edition of G.. more
Sep 24, 2012 2:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Night of the Cult Classic
Zombies were big last decade, thanks to Danny Boyle’s nail-biting thriller 28 Days Later. Writer Joe Kane reminds us of that the recent breed of undead were born in George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead (1968), a movie routinely described as .. more
Sep 6, 2010 1:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Unseen Architecture
The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture more
Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jeanna Salzer w/ Adam Koehler
It was just last year that Jeanna Salzer released her debut EP, Raindrops, a collection of jazzy, contemporary pop influenced by artists like Joni Mitchell and Carly Simon, but the singer has made a quick impression on Milwaukee’s acoustic ... more
Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Get Drunk DJs Get Down, Drunk
"We got asked to do my buddy's Christmas party in L.A.," Kevin Meyer, one half o The Get Drunk DJs will be spinning records in between sets by The Goodnight Loving, Gentle ,Local Music more
Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Asobi Seksu Turns the Volume Down, Way Down
I hate when this happens: A band improves by leaps and bounds between albums, with the implied promise of even better things to come—and then doesn't deliver. The latest offenders are Asobi Seksu, the beauty-seeking New York shoegaze band that thr.. more
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cheap CD (test)
Three more finds from the endless piles of $1 CDs at Half Price Books on 8514 W. Brown Deer Rd:The Soup Roses – Hotwired (1992)Early ’90s alt-rockers weren’t much interested in dancing, at least not in America. But things were different in the .. more
Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Scarring Party
One of the most enticing curiosities on the Milwaukee music scene, The Scarring Party play old timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz; classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Althoug... more
Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee