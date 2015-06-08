George Sanders
With the Oscar-nominated Winter Sleep, Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan performs the rare feat of producing a visually interesting film that achieves novelistic complexity without bogging down. The increasingly haras,Home Movies / Out On ... more
Jun 8, 2015 10:22 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Roger Moore’s Apprenticeship
Roger Moore enjoyed few big screen roles before inheriting Sean Connery’s license tokill in the James Bond franchise. But he had served a long apprenticeship ontelevision, especially in the popular British export “The Saint” (1962-1969),wher.. more
May 28, 2015 2:45 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
German Fest
The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but more
Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wartime Man Hunt
Measured against a career studded with landmarks such as Metropolis, M, The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, Fury, Scarlet Street and The Big Heat, Fritz Lang’s Man Hunt was a minor effort. But the director’s 1941 movie, out now on DVD, was an important .. more
May 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Idealism Versus Pragmatism
"Politics makes strange bedfellows," says a reporter-turned-politic State of the Union ,Theater more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater