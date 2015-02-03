RSS

George Stiles

theatrereview_firststage_paulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

First Stage fosters themes of friendship and cooperation with a cozy, little contemporary musical adaptation of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:28 PM Theater

three_little_pigs.jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

British musical theater songwriters George Stiles and Anthony Drewe put together a remarkably well-articulated children’s stage adaptation of an old classic with The Three Little Pigs. Weighing in more

Nov 4, 2014 4:54 PM Theater

pigs.jpg.jpe

You’re probably familiar with The Three Little Pigs and no matter the cultural variation—be it with pigs and a wolf, rabbits and a fox, or ants and a spider—the story is adored by children around the world. Coming to First Stage is George S... more

Oct 22, 2014 11:55 AM Theater

