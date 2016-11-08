RSS

Own Your Ghost

lastofthemississippijukes2003.jpg.jpe

Strange water spots form on the ceiling of her rundown apartment and worse still are apparitions of a girl who went missing two years earlier. Japanese director Hideo Nakata’s Dark Water makes us wonder: Is it madness, a ghost or a conspira... more

Nov 8, 2016 2:27 PM Home Movies

milwaukeeparanormal.jpg.jpe

The second annual Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, whichcelebrates the study of ghosts, UFOs, cryptozoology (the study of mysteryanimals, like Bigfoot), folklore and culture, will be held at the UWM StudentUnion from Oct 14-16.The conf.. more

Oct 6, 2016 8:33 PM Around MKE

blithe-spirit-facebook.jpg.jpe

A writer decides to contract the services of a spirit medium in the interest of getting material for his next book. After the séance, the writer’s very assertive ex-wife begins to haunt him in ways that only an intimate relation can. It’s a .. more

Sep 29, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

local_music.jpg.jpe

Photo by AJ Poquette

Eagle Trace are the first to admit their band lineup isn’t the most conventional. The group is made up of four brothers, Mitch, Max, Cass and Jackson Borgardt, and one unrelated guitarist, Broderick Coning. As Jackson explains, being in a ... more

Mar 10, 2015 10:10 PM Local Music

blogimage6894.jpe

The unlikely collaboration between German glitch-pop romantics The Notwist and the anticon avant-garde rap duo Themselves, 13 & God follow up their 2005 self-titled debut this week with the similarly effective new Own Your Ghost. The new record i.. more

May 17, 2011 3:15 PM On Music

Think that you’re safe from Republican attacks on workers simply because you’re not a public employee?Think again.Walker and his fellow Republicans are attempting to weaken the state’s very popular Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) more

Feb 16, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Party in Paradise! Parents, pack your family's overnight bags andring in the New Year with the Hilton Milwaukee's Paradise Landing New Year's Eve WaterparkSpecial! Enjoy 5 passes to the Waterpark and more.  Paradise Landingboasts 20,000 squ... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage13159.jpe

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more

Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6894.jpe

In the '80s, when John Sieger was in the R&B Cadets, you might have labeled his songs Live at ,CD Reviews more

Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES