Girl Meets Beer
Adventures in Homebrewing
Maggie Skinner's experience with home brewing a Palmer's Premium Beer Kit Vienna Lager. more
Feb 13, 2017 1:12 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Drink Up, Brew City: Breweries and Brewpubs to Look for in 2017
Will Milwaukee eventually reclaim its title as Brew City? Here are some local breweries and brewpubs you can look forward to in 2017. more
Feb 8, 2017 2:12 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Westallion Brewing Company’s Passion to Brew Goes Beyond their German Heritage
If you’ve been paying attention to the Greater Milwaukee areaat all, you’ve noticed the rapid rate at which breweries are opening. As theyopen, I think, “What makes them so different from the last brewery thatopened?” Though I can’t an.. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:10 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Lakefront Brewery Takes Home Gold in European Beer Star Awards
Lakefront Brewery has been around along as I’vebeen alive. You do the math. The brewery filled with the brotherly love of Russand Jim Klisch has been making waves with their beer since the homebrew days.Most recently one of their flagship beer.. more
Nov 22, 2016 5:13 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Girl Meets Beer: Vintage Brewing Co.
One of my favorite things about writing is getting the chanceto meet the Brewmasters behind some of my favorite beers and breweries. ThoughI didn’t get a chance to sit down with Scott Manning of VintageBrewing Co., I still got a chance to f.. more
Nov 7, 2016 8:03 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Bumstead Provisions New in Bay View
Another restaurant opening in Bay View might seem likeoverkill, but Bumstead Provisions’ offerings are going past people’s needs andgiving them something different. Sourcing the best, unique ingredients from theMidwest to not only serve in th.. more
Oct 27, 2016 6:46 PM Maggie Skinner Around MKE
Kick off the Packer Season with a Tailgate!
Pumpkin spice lattes, Oktoberfest beers and kids going back toschool are all key components to one of the best seasons: Packer Season! Drink WisconsinblyPub (135 EastNational) wants you to start the season offright with their outside tai.. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:14 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
State of Craft Beer: Wisconsin
Meet Matt Janzen, the photographer behind State of Craft Beer. This 26 year old wavedgoodbye to a promising career at a local advertising agency in August 2015 totravel 30,000 miles chasing his passions: photography & craft beer. If youas.. more
Aug 25, 2016 4:54 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Women in Beer: Deb Carey
The first time I met Deb Carey she was sharing her story at thecraft beer bar, The Sugar Maple, to a crowd of people. She looked like a reallycool Grandma, but swore like a sailor. I instantly needed to get to know her.As a Wisconsinite.. more
Jun 2, 2016 4:56 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
How to Date a Beer Snob
If I’m being honest, the last person you want relationshipadvice from is me. My dating history is like a bunch of ill-fitting storereturns I waited too long to take back. So when Evan, my boyfriend, asked if hecould write .. more
May 17, 2016 4:24 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Brewery Spotlight: Good City Brewing
The story may seem familiar, two grad school buddies makeMilwaukee their home, meet their future brewmaster and the rest is history.Hardly.David Dupee, an attorney by trade, started CraftFund,you know, how MobCraft got their start? And .. more
May 17, 2016 3:40 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Girl Meets Beer: Urban Harvest Brewing Company
On a (finally) sunny Saturday afternoon, I found my way intothe newly opened Urban Harvest Brewing Company. Greeting me wasnot only a friendly face behind a beautiful wooden bar, but the cream city brickbehind it and the warm light of the.. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:49 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Beer: Pairs Well With Music
If you don’t know about Dogfish Head Brewery...I’ll waithere. Go buy some beer, come back, drink it and continue reading. Ahh..ok,ready? Sam Calagione, President and Founder of Dogfish Head Brewery (DHB) islike many of us in the fact that he lo.. more
Apr 12, 2016 6:57 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
When Hair of the Dog Doesn’t Cut It
Recipes for relieving hangovers. more
Mar 18, 2016 10:00 AM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Brewery Spotlight: Biloba Brewing Company
In the Villageof Brookfield you find what you’d expect, farmer’s markets, village artsand crafts fairs and the classic Christmas tree lighting. Nestled in thatlittle village is the family owned BilobaBrewing Company. When v.. more
Jan 21, 2016 4:47 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Inside Look: BrewCity MKE
The Milwaukee County Historical Society is reaching deep into Milwaukee’sroots as the brew city to create a comprehensive exhibit about Milwaukee’sbrewing history. The exhibit officially opened Monday. The Historical Society’s.. more
Jan 13, 2016 6:57 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Soaking In A Beer Moment
You may think I’m crazy, I’ve been called worse, but beermoments are a real thing. Let me explain. It’s when you drink or eat or bothsomething (in this case, beer) and you commit it to memory. You savor it notonly with your senses but fireworks.. more
Dec 11, 2015 10:09 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
The First Annual Wisconsin Craft Beer Festival
Living in Wisconsin, AKA Brew City, weare saturated with good beer and people’s opinions about beer. Of course, I have my own opinions, but thisbeer blog is dedicated to the people who geek out over the history of hops andthe different compone.. more
Nov 10, 2015 4:21 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
