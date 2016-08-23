Glass Ceiling
‘Equity’ Explores the Liabilities of High Finance
Equity touches on a host of issues, social as well as economic. It stars Anna Gunn as Naomi, an executive in the world’s largest investment bank who has hit her head on the glass ceiling—and it hurts. Equity is directed by Meera Menon and w... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:45 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Stream Milo's Head Trip of a Debut, "a toothpaste suburb"
Between Milwaukee native Nick Sanborn doing big things with his North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso and Milwaukee rapper Wave Chapelle landing a record deal after moving to Memphis for school, there's been a good deal of discussion in the local music s.. more
Sep 24, 2014 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Playing the Field: Amanda Braun
In Playing the Field, we profile women who are making an impact in the world of sports, either in competition or behind the scenes. For this installment, we spoke with UW-Milwaukee athletic directo,Sports more
Sep 15, 2014 4:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
John McGivern Adds Depth to ‘American Fiesta’
Talented storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. At least that’s the case when McGivern appears in a solo show, American ... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater